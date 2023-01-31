Kay Stellpflug: Sailing through life is option

With the rising costs of house repair and maintenance, and mortgage rates going up, many are looking for alternative life styling. Some younger couples have done the math and whether its early retirement or working remotely, believe it or not, living permanently on a cruise ship is far more cost effective than owning a home.

Cruise ships have picked up some regulars who have done their homework, found the deal, and are sailing through life, nevermore to repair the eves or call a plumber in the middle of the night with frozen pipes.

These are people who have decided the wide-open sea is just the thing to relieve them of the burdens of shoveling a driveway and the mundane of grocery shopping. Others are those who love to travel anyway, but grew tired of booking hotels and getting stung on occasion by less than luxurious resorts. They found the stability of cruising and consistency of good service, good food and a good night’s sleep more than appealing. This was just the ticket to stress-free living.

Going from 21-day cruises to 50-day cruises allows them the opportunity to see the world and work remotely, all while leaving the broken garage door openers and clogged toilets behind. Booking back-to-back cruises indefinitely gets them the bargains of a lifetime. And change of scenery while enjoying the all-inclusive food, drinks and entertainment.

There might be a few “yes, buts” along the lines of family, possessions and eventually boredom, even with the world at their fingertips, but I still find the concept fascinating.

These are people who aren’t that interested in cooking and never really liked to garden, or they have just tired of both and no longer feel a need to host Thanksgiving. These are a new breed of pioneers who have found a way to see the world and not worry about a tree going through the roof while they are gone. They can do this for years with the sale of their house, or forever, if they are zooming into work and still getting a paycheck.

Not everyone warms to the idea of floating around for life. Seasickness or aquaphobia could keep some people grounded. But that doesn’t mean they need to remain tied to lawn mowing and hedge trimming. One retiree I read about looked into the cost of senior living, assisted living and Residence Inns. He chose a Holiday Inn with a senor discount and a long-term stay discount and plans to spend the rest of his life there. With free soap, shampoo, razors and toothpaste, he has independent living but with clean bedding that he doesn’t have to provide himself. With a pool, workout room, lounge areas and a laundry facility, he has everything he needs onsite.

When he ventures out, there is public transport in most cities and hotel shuttles to go to all the museums, restaurants and sporting events in the area. Church buses and events transportation is often available as well.

He doesn’t plan to stay in one place forever. Traveling to other cities gives him opportunity to visit friends and relatives in other parts of the country.

Compare the daily rates of assisted living and a Holiday Inn and you’ll find savings galore. Free WiFi, a night security person, and a front desk attendant who would call an ambulance if he needs it, sold him on the idea. He even mentioned that there is no waiting. There were long waitlists at the better senior living facilities. The hotels had openings available.

There might be more than a few flaws in either of these plans. Experts would certainly frown on the lack of community, opportunities to volunteer, creative daily activities and caring for grandchildren as necessary in the maturing process. At the same time, it’s fun to fanaticize about the potential.

Until the time for decision comes, keep shoveling and gardening and know there is always a plan B.