Kay Stellpflug: Smile for the camera and posterity

Who else noticed that I wrote about focusing on the good news one week and the very next week wrote about child marriages and the devastating effects not only on young girls but on society?

Sorry? Do I make excuses for addressing the elephants in the room? Seriously, can we avoid these topics all the time? I can be watching a sitcom in my cozy living room and along comes a St. Jude ad or a commercial for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals with a video of a three-legged kitten and I am thrust right back into reality. How can we take a blind eye to a blind puppy?

I can’t seem to avoid what is going on around me even in my attempts to escape. Political ads are the worst and we were bombarded with those from every angle.

We escape to nature and are painfully reminded of the polluted lakes and streams. Escape to sunshine and we’ll find ourselves in a hurricane or flooding. Escape to our kitchen and all we have to do is start to read labels — that’s never pretty.

I love to escape to old photo albums. My aunt had photos from the turn of the century, 20th, not 21st, and no one is smiling. Can the bride and groom be that depressed? Did that family just receive some devastating news? Is their underwear too tight? Can they all be in a state of abject depression?

From the old black and white photos, it was hard to tell if they suffered from melancholia or just had gas. Upon further investigation, I discovered early technology required long exposure and the subjects had to remain as still as possible to not result in a blurry photo. A relaxed or frowning face is apparently easier to hold than a nervous smile. Mystery solved.

There were other reasons like bad teeth or the centuries-long belief that smiling was only something buffoons did in public. Mark Twain posed for photos with a straight stern face and he was a professional funnyman. In some societies smiling was a sign of idiocy or madness. That kept people’s mouths closed.

Contrast that with all the photos today of pouty faces and tongues sticking out. The worst of these is a tongue in someone else’s ear. I might not be from the Victorian era, but I am old fashioned enough to not understand why anyone would want to be caught in a permanent pout. The pouty pose, known as the duckface in today’s vernacular, is an attempt to appear alluring but psychiatrists might tell you it’s to hide self-conscious embarrassment. I had to laugh when I read one young man’s comment on it saying that he’d look on a girl’s Facebook page and, if she posted duckface photos, he didn’t call her. I guess it’s not as flirty as they think.

Each generation has its reasons for behavior, but there are always underlying reasons. Data is now collected and some online daters think a pouty face is hot. College students think it means you’re a slacker. Scientists think it means you are emotionally unstable.

I won’t even begin to address why people stick their tongues out in photos. If they are a 3-year-old they think it’s funny. If they are five, they do it to say “blah” to broccoli. By age 10, it’s rude. When adults do it, it could be for playfulness. We all do silly things on photos at times. But when parents pay for years of orthodontia, and all they want in return is a nice Christmas picture, it’s a shame to get tongues sticking out for all the relatives to see.

If regular smiling is out of fashion, like it was in the 19th and early 20th century, I’m a bit flummoxed. Call me a buffoon, but I’m going to choose smiling, and show my straightened teeth, and be captured for someone’s perusal in 50 years looking happy.