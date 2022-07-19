Kay Stellpflug: Sunbathing still warms my heart

The depletion of the ozone layer has limited everyone’s fun in the sun. I know there are increased amounts of ultraviolet radiation that reach the Earth’s surface. I know that that increases the risk of skin cancer, cataracts and genetic and immune system damage. I also know that sunshine on my shoulders makes me happy.

When I was a child, I never heard of the ozone layer, much less its dangers. The generation I was encapsulated by deliberately spent hours in the sun. For girls of a certain age, it was practically a full-time job, and we loved it. We’d play music and drink our colas as we rotated backyards, depending on whose big brother or neighboring hunk was going to be home that day.

My sister and her cohorts were in the era of iodine and baby oil. But by the time we joined them in the ritual, it was Coppertone. We would use our babysitting money to purchase new bathing suits and used towels too frayed for our mothers to care about the grass stains. We would lounge in the sun as we planned out our future lives and changed our skin tones from pale ivory to golden tan.

All those years of exposure put us at risk. And as we learned of the dangers, we also learned to use sunscreen, wear hats and purchase ultraviolet clothing with UPF 50 or more — ultraviolet protection factor. We go to dermatologists, buy special creams to protect our skin and have peels or procedures as we age. We have all but abandoned our days in the sun.

Fast forward past all the ozone education and information, hiding under umbrellas and only going out on cloudy days. Fast forward to a perfect summer day in July, a warm breeze and a diet ginger ale. Add a good book, a dock on a lake and a thick soft towel. I have a more modest swimsuit than those of days gone by, but the sincere desire to bathe in the sun remains.

“I need a laugh, and when the sun is out, I’ve got something to laugh about.”

Sometimes we need to return to an activity that brought us such pleasure, return to a feeling of relaxed joy and living dangerously. While literally bathing in the sunshine, I thought of all the wonderful memories of friends and conversations and mothers yelling out the window reminding us not to get too burnt.

While I was out, I thought of long winter days in long-sleeved sweaters and long underwear. I thought of the early darkness so many months of the year. And I thought of how lucky I am to be able to sit outside and celebrate the perfect midwestern summer day. The rare beauty of no mosquitos, no worries for the moment and no interruptions makes every moment of being kissed by the rays of sun glorious. My affair with summer hardly feels like cheating on my other loves, autumn and winter. I shared a pure afternoon with my former love, can that be so wrong?

I don’t want to get 20 emails of reprimand, shaming me and warning me of the medical disasters I encouraged with my reckless behavior. Be happy for me as I am happy for you when you choose an activity that sparks memories, brings you peace, and makes you smile — creating new happy lines of course.

“I’m walking on sunshine, and don’t it feel good!”

I didn’t smoke two packs of cigarettes that weekend. I didn’t drive 95 mph returning home. I didn’t even have a drink while out on that summer day. What I chose was to read a good book on the dock in the sun.

I didn’t get burnt, and I did have fun.