Kay Stellpflug: Technology was supposed to make our lives easier

I apologize in advance if this is a bit snarly. You see my updates won’t download and my downstrokes won’t register, and if I chat with one more entity named Anthony or Carmen or Ramy who turns out to be a virtual agent, I may lose it.

I don’t want to be told service would be better on the app when I am already on the app. And I don’t want apologies while sites are making improvements and are temporarily unavailable when they just insisted that I update the site. While I waited for all the buffering, my hard drive was rusting. And I don’t have any idea what “awin!.com?cread.php?awinmid=&awinniffid” is. And that’s what I got when I updated an app and tried to get onto their site.

Seriously, I have kept up with the times when it comes to devices. I’m no longer a luddite. I find use for many offerings on my PC, I use my iPad and my iPhone daily for a great variety of things and find them invaluable.

We have kindles and three remotes for the TV with a Fire TV Stick to boot. I use technology daily and appreciate all it can do. And I curse the time and mental energy it has taken from me and the stress it has caused when I can’t navigate through a simple request. Giving my order number, my itinerary, or name of the part that isn’t working eight or nine times to eight or nine people, some who might even be warm blooded is more than I can handle some days.

What is most frustrating is when you almost get to the point where you think it might be resolved, you now are either put on hold for 43 minutes, or disconnected, or told to return to the app — which you are already on. When I am told to follow these seven steps, and I do it precisely, I don’t expect to be back to filling my name, email address, a registration number, and the dates that all three of my children lost their first tooth a second time.

If you get some satisfaction by typing curse words in the chat, just do it. The response from Ramy was “sorry for the inconvenience but nothing can be done.” Since they didn’t answer when I asked whether or not they were real or virtual, I didn’t feel very badly.

When it takes all morning to try to cancel something and “nothing can be done,” I know I should have just sucked it up. Digital technology was supposed to make our lives easier. It was supposed to assist us in our daily living. It could shorten the time it took to produce written works, give us directions to locations that were difficult to find on maps, and provide an endless source of information. And it does. Except when you ask for the nearest Culver’s and you get directions to the one in Lakeland, Florida, for no reason you can even imagine.

The thing is, none of this is real. I mean, it’s not about people in our lives and connections and living. It is peripheral and yet I let it get to me on occasion, and that I regret. These things are invasive and brutally inconvenient.

I thought I was finally at home with all the wonderful advances in technology until my car warranty kept expiring and my taxes were overdue and I was going to jail if I didn’t click nine immediately. Once I heard about all the lawsuits, I could be part of I realized mesh implants and using Zantac were really bad. I’m pretty sure I need a break from all devices, even my phone that has let through more than a few unsavory entities.

“Amy” from Medical Services has convinced me she’s my new best friend, since she calls more than any other person I know. My fear is that if I did accept all her free medical products, like the medical alert bracelet I clearly need and deserve, it would simply alert the social security scammers of my potentially available number.