Kay Stellpflug: The Harry and Meghan show is tiresome

It’s awards season and a special award for non-essential docu-drama goes to none other than a prince and an actress for their less than royal and less than stellar performances.

“Best- performance in a pathetic depiction of a real-life drama” goes to Prince Harry — who doesn’t seem to have an actual surname, although I did find that his real name is Henry Charles Albert David — and Meghan Markle, whose real name is Rachel. No wonder they are having an identity crisis. But, usually when someone has an identity crisis they go to a therapist. These two went to broadcast media.

That in itself is peculiar since it’s the media they find most despicable. I guess they chose to fight fire with fire. And it is getting hotter all the time. I wasn’t a follower of royalty, and their courtship was not on my radar, but I’d have to have my head in the sand to not know what’s going on. I didn’t see the Oprah interview, and we only watched one episode of their Netflix series, but honestly, it’s hard not to comment on the royal fiasco.

Tuning in to see what all the hoopla was about, I found them giving me one more reason to feel less than sympathetic for extremely rich people with too much time on their hands. When we woke up my husband asked, “Aren’t they done whining yet?” My question was more along the lines of, “Would she have responded to his first texts if he was a second-grade teacher or owned a local pub in a quaint English village?”

The British press seems to have hounded them relentlessly from day one. That is harassment. The press was cruel and racist, and that’s unacceptable. Being followed by camera carrying vultures is an invasion of privacy. It’s hard not to think they enjoyed the attention at first, but if it got as old for them as it did the rest of us, I can see why they wanted it to stop. These things certainly can be addressed but perhaps there are better ways to deal with it than throwing the rest of the family under the bus, even if it is a double decker.

Reporters who disrupt family gatherings, and stick cameras in the faces of people who want to get about their business when not on stage, or screen, or performing royal duties are using journalism for sensationalism not information. Nothing new there, but it remains a deplorable practice for profit. For that, I empathize with anyone, royal or not, who is the focus of constant attention. Unless, of course, they want it.

That begs the issue of making a docu-series for profit that reveals all the flaws of the rest of the family and draws even more attention to the plight of these poor outcasts. Certainly, that isn’t going to endear them to the masses, but I could be wrong. Some of the London papers described the series as one of the most anticipated television spectacles of the year. Whether you think the grievances aired like dirty laundry are petty or profound, you might find it interesting to view how the other half lives. Correction, how the top .01% live. The first part of the series counted more viewers than “Stranger Things 4.” Yes, strange indeed.

My understanding is that this TV production was to straighten out all the misconceptions. The recent book by Harry was to do the same. I wonder if it’s working.

There are many people who have actual hardships, many people who have lost a parent at a young age, who have been bullied and slurred. My heart goes out to all of them. They don’t get TV specials and million-dollar book deals. They don’t badmouth everyone else in their grieving.

The good news is that their next production won’t be about them. It’s to be about extraordinary leaders. Hopefully they won’t be in it as role models. Perhaps the duo will get their wish to live a quiet life out of the limelight after all. Is that what they really want? I hope so, for all our sakes.