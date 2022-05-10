Kay Stellpflug: Time un-management seems to be working

After years of keeping on top of all the new books about organizing, prioritizing and even decluttering, I’ve decided to take a look at alternative approaches. I’m still going to follow the best in the business at giving advice about organizational skills. But is their business to help us? Or is it to sell their books?

Yoda has left us with the most important message, one to take to heart: “Do or do not. There is no try.” After all this trying, and even some doing, what if we just “do not”?

I see bookshelves full of my favorite books and I think to myself, “If I get rid of all these books, what will be on these shelves? Some cute little bowl I don’t remember the origin of? A candle that will never be burned because of its location? If the shelves are empty, they will need dusting more often. That can’t be a good expenditure of my time.”

I choose to keep the books right where they are and hand them off to friends and relatives as I see fit, and accept returns to hand them off again. No harm, no foul.

As for organization, the book “First Things First” comes to mind as the bible of prioritizing. Big things must be put in the jar first. I’ve done the visual demonstration, and it works every time. But what if, just for the fun of it, we do the little things first? I know I will get the book read for book club — most of the time. I don’t know if I will send a few greeting cards out, bake those muffins or visit a friend.

This trial method is to do those little things first so I don’t use all my time stretching out the focus on the big things. It’s working for me. It might not be organized or in the prescribed order. But I’ve done all that for years, and I like this new improved method of time un-management.

I’m thinking this could work for travel as well. No one has ever packed too few clothes. Just take all-weather jackets, long- and short-sleeve shirts, but only a couple. And do your research in the car or on the plane, thus saving time before your departure for other little things.

So much focus, time and energy go into planning, researching and packing before major travel that we are exhausted before we even leave. I’ve done it both ways, and if you can stand the anxiety of the uncertainty, plan as you go. Before travel, I get more housecleaning done and birthday cards sent than any other time. All the little things get done, and we still have a wonderful trip.

Quote Can’t we all have our own style, pace and choices -- even if we eventually return to the rigid, recommended and “right” way to do things?

Light switches get washed when walking out of a room, while ruminating on the big thing. I think I’m on to something. I know I will get leaves raked before snow, and Christmas things put away before spring. It just could all happen while doing other things along the way.

Guests arriving at 5:30 p.m. doesn’t mean I have to cook all day and fret about the menu all week. Just buy extra chicken or fish when shopping. Then call a friend at 4 p.m. and invite her to join you for a meal. A nice gathering happens, and you didn’t have to clean the house or make a desert. She always brings the much appreciated desert anyway.

The big things can remain big, but all things can fall together as we flow through the days and weeks of living. Not planning, organizing and decluttering, but living. Choosing as we go is directly in opposition to all the experts, and I have practiced and preached the “correct” methods for years.

Cleaning out, making lists, planning and being prepared are credible and effective modes of operation. Yet trying, I mean “not doing,” has its benefits. Can’t we all have our own style, pace and choices — even if we eventually return to the rigid, recommended and “right” way to do things?

Now where was I in that book, or should I check in on a friend?

Stellpflug, of Beaver Dam, is an educator and trainer in communications: kaystellpflug@gmail.com.