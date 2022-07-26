Kay Stellpflug: Tourists reviews full of silly whines

There has been a whole lot of stupid in recent years, but let’s put politics aside. Let’s talk about tourists and their expectations.

It’s that time of year and many travelers are experiencing first time adventures. Unfortunately, not everyone is as enamored with new and different as I am. Some of those who venture beyond their familiar, return home with more negative comments than positive.

It’s summertime, and the livin’ is easy. The fish are jumping — but do they taste way too fishy? I was at dinner with another couple when the wife called to the waiter, asked him to take her dinner back to the kitchen because the fish tasted “way too fishy.” I always think of that incident when I hear whining. Unfortunately, complainers don’t usually hear what they are saying, or they certainly would be embarrassed.

A city dweller once commented, “I was bitten by a mosquito. No one said there would be mosquitos.” Seriously? I can’t make this stuff up. Just because the brochure doesn’t mention mosquitos, doesn’t mean they aren’t there.

National parks are destinations I thought everyone could enjoy, until I read the very funny book called “Subpar Parks.” Beautiful illustrations are combined with information about America’s most extraordinary parks and includes some of the one-star reviews by unimpressed visitors. Clueless doesn’t begin to cover it when Bryce Canyon is depicted as too orange or too spikey. Glacier National Park doesn’t even put the bears near to the roads so they are more easily photographed.

When we were traveling through Michigan one year, I kept asking my husband to turn on side roads because the map had a little drawing of a moose in the space between two roads. I was kidding. The people reviewing their travels online are not. When they say in reviews, “They should take the boat right to where the whales are,” they are thinking about asking for their money back. Someone actually wrote, “no one told us there would be fish in the sea. The children were startled.” Not as startled as we are by that comment.

I’ve never been on a cruise, but I love hearing stories about people asking, “When is the midnight buffet?” and “What do you do with the ice sculptures when they melt?” One crew member reported being asked, “Do the crew live on the ship?” What exactly do they think? The crew takes a helicopter home to their island each night and fly back in the morning to serve them fish that’s too fishy?

Reviewing a vacation by saying that it was so hot and there wasn’t even air conditioning in the line outside doesn’t renew my faith in mankind. Does everyone need to be reminded that taxi drivers in Spain will probably speak Spanish?

When tourists go to see the wild horses on the shores of Assateague Island, they really shouldn’t complain about horse poop on the beach. When the beach is too sandy, the ocean too salty and the sky looks fake might I suggest you stay home where there is no beach, salt is in the shaker where it belongs and beautiful clouds are overhead that look real.

Thomas Cooks Vacations has shared some of these complaints, and although there are very legitimate concerns when traveling, I don’t think uneven roads on a backroad tour in a jeep is one of them. One woman complained about topless sunbathers on the beach, because they were distracting her husband. Another said, “On my holiday to Goa in India, I was disgusted to find almost every restaurant served curry. I don’t like spicy food.”

One way to save yourselves money this summer is don’t go to “caves that are too dark” or a canyon that’s “just a very large hole.” If a forest has too many trees so you can hardly see anything, find a desert. If the national preserve you passed through was just a lot of tall grass and bison, watch the birds in your backyard. And most certainly don’t waste your time and money on a big green statue in New York Harbor, what’s the big deal?