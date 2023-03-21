It all boils down to who you would share a spoon with. It’s that simple. We worry about who is part of our tribe, who is in our inner circle, who we would want to be stranded on a desert island with, but it really is much simpler than all that.

I know a young woman who said her wedding invitation list was easy to make. She only added people she would greet with a hug. Admittedly, that eliminated some of her uncles and other miscellaneous friends and relatives, but that was just fine with her.

Knowing people by sight or mutual acquaintances is not the same as having an intimate conversation with them. Greeting people on a regular basis is not the same as personal connection. We all have a multitude of peripheral people in our lives, but who would we call if our power was out and we needed a place to spend the night?

There is an old Innuit word that means “I like you very much but I would not go seal hunting with you.” Now that is getting specific and it is very accurate. The Innuits have no less than 50 words that depicts the various degrees of love and friendship. Sanskrit has 96 words for love; ancient Persian has 80.

In English we have one. So, we love everything from a dress to a salad to a favorite show, to our children. Love is love is love. But we know it’s not. We love our parents but that certainly is different from loving our new porch furniture. We can be madly in love with our temporary main squeeze, but our dog will remain our constant love.

When we start defining love by appreciation, gratitude, warm and tingly, or perhaps coveting, its often losing something in the translation. Our relationships are complex, and each should have its own word to best describe how connected we are, what level of trust we have and even how much time we want to spend with a person, place or thing.

Our lives could be like a house. Some people we let on our lawn, some on our porch, and others into our kitchen, and yes, some we let into our bedroom. We get to decide what the boundaries are and we let in only those who we feel we trust.

Sharing a spoon tells a lot. We were out with friends and I ordered a giant grasshopper that the restaurant was known for. I asked for four spoons. I like my friends but I wouldn’t pass one spoon around to four people.

When I was a waitress and people would order dessert, I would ask with a smile, one spoon or two. I simply meant would they be sharing. They thought I meant would the two of them be using the same spoon or separate ones.

The hug test works too. Although any of us who have attended public events in recent years have seen far fewer hugs in large groups. That might not be an indicator of really liking someone these days. We have grown more distant and wary and will have to slowly resume reaching out.

Even Ted Lasso added his two cents on connectedness. He shared with Coach Beard the idea of the forest being a socialist community. He talked about the research Suzanne Simard did about trees sharing the sunlight instead of competing for it. I’m even more fascinated by the underground network trees have and how they share resources and even communicate with each other.

The “world wide web” has nothing on the “world woods web.” Communicating with each other about dangers and infestations are just a few of the things that trees do naturally. Lasso was right in that they all rely on each other.

We are all connected, and we need to rely on others for services, assistance, support and healthy living. Whether we share a spoon is not as important as respecting and honoring what each person has to offer us. More importantly, assessing what we can offer others, with or without a hug.