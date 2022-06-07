Kay Stellpflug: We must change the insanity of chronic mass shootings

It was time for field trips and end-of-year concerts and athletic event to wrap up. But killings in our schools are the news of the day and the focus of parents.

Blue ribbons and classroom celebrations were suddenly soured by fears and stresses of finishing the year without incident. And “incident” is the euphemism for school shootings.

“School shootings at a record high.” That sounds more like the stock exchange than bicycles left to rust in the garage. It does not tell of families grieving and unfinished Lego sets. It does not portray the lives cut short.

As I read about the recent events and the responses by parents, I was struck by one comment especially: “Schools should be sanctuaries for our children, not where they go to die.”

Training children to barricade doors, hide under desks or having them wear protective clothing doesn’t change anything except lowering the bar of what we call normal. In fact, since Sandy Hook, our society has put the responsibility to stay safe on the teachers and students themselves. Run, hide and good luck in school today. Children are watching the door more than listening to the teacher. The joy of learning is suddenly overshadowed by the fear of dying.

I had been reading about monkeypox and booster shots for COVID when the news came through of the Texas shooting. That put it in perspective. Yes, the children need boosters and safety from dangerous diseases. They should be of concern, but not nearly as immediate as shooters in our schools.

We need to deal with the physical health related pandemics facing the wellbeing of our children.

That is something we all can act on with vaccinations and protocols for families and communities. But how do we boost them from the threat of being shot and killed while doing math? Our children need so much more than boosters.

They need to be able to feel safe in their schools and protected by the adults they count on. They need to skip home from school happily and look forward to the next day and the next year of being surrounded by friends and educators who provide a positive environment. They need to see graduation day and become contributing members of their communities.

We must change the insanity that has normalized gun-carrying angry people who open fire on innocent victims. We need to stop — or at least not listen to — the uneducated sensationalists who glamorize or apologize for the shooters. We need to say enough is enough.

Over Memorial Day weekend alone, 12 more mass shootings occurred. Twelve.

Everyone says they don’t want to raise children in this kind of world. But it’s not the whole world. It’s our country that has made a name for itself by being defined as the Wild West. We are being defined by greed, contradictions and hypocrisy. We say we value children, but our actions value money. The NRA spends tens of millions as contributions to federal candidates in addition to lobbying.

I heard one person say they want to live in a country that values its children more than it values its guns. They added that there probably isn’t one. Let me name a few: Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, United Kingdom, Japan, Romania, Norway, Austria, Argentina, Netherlands, Italy, Greece, Chili, France, Spain, Israel, Portugal, Belgium, Canada, Australia — shall I go on?

Violent acts with firearms are a social and political problem as well as a personal one. We think nothing can be done. But while we continue to debate, other countries are doing it. They have done the unthinkable and impossible. They have lowered or eliminated the mass shootings throughout their countries.

Many have adequate mental health services. Some have fully staffed social services in the schools. Many have comprehensive background checks so guns don’t get in the hands of unstable people in the first place. Some have mandatory waiting periods. Some have imposed permit requirements and firearms agreements. Gun control legislation is in every language.

We speak a different language, and it’s killing our children.

Stellpflug, of Beaver Dam, is an educator and trainer in communications: kaystellpflug@gmail.com.