Kay Stellpflug: 'We put the fun in dysfunctional' could be family motto

Do you ever think about what your family motto would be if you actually had a family motto?

I’m talking about a family shield with some really profound Latin words on it. Maybe even an animal symbolizing your family powers. What if you had a genuine bronze plaque that came from your ancestors, instead of all those old license plates in your garage? What would it say? How significant and impressive would it be for the next generations?

All this searching of ancestry.com reminded me of conversations we used to have in college that quickly veered from ancestors to past lives. We used to debate belief in reincarnation in spite of not knowing anything about it. It was a popular discussion, not always independent of alcoholic beverages which prompted elongated philosophical discussions.

Of the people who believed they had past lives, it did seem a bit more than coincidental that most of them were kings, queens, great warriors or royalty of some kind. In another time and place they lived the high life. Everyone seemed to have lived adventure, wealth and of course, great tragedy. We never questioned that everyone was nobility.

With such a disproportionate number of upper-class citizens I wondered if the scullery maids, pig farmers and surfs were too busy in future lives to be sitting around remembering their past lives. We know of records of early deaths due to bearing 10 children and working fingers to the bones, but these peasant hardships never come up when speaking of past lives. No one seems to have memories of that.

I haven’t done ancestry searches, but I am beginning to wonder if the same is true in terms of connections with European princes and Arabian knights. I believe one reason might be because there are fewer records of the serving classes, the slaves, the ragmen, the grave diggers and bone men. The women in the market selling their last piece of pottery for a loaf of bread aren’t well represented in the history books. Debtors’ prisons and the gallows might not have accurate records of names, dates and next of kin. They also wouldn’t have had shields, engraved mottos in bronze or headstones.

Nonetheless, it is nice to imagine — until we find out differently — that we descended from people who actually had mottos on their shields and family crests. Those who died in prison might not have had the same take on life, and their mottos would not have caught on anyway. “Life is hard and then you die” just isn’t as catchy as “courage forever” with a lion and a sword depicted.

The peasant farmer whose motto was “Potatoes R Us” didn’t have a coat of arms to sew it on. Crests of the wealthy class were represented by animals like lions and tigers and bears. We have yet to see helmets with a chipmunk or robin or a bluegill. Yet in all likelihood, Wisconsinites may well trace their families back to such a crest. Those don’t look quite as appealing on ships or castles or handles of swords, but then we are not descended from the people of the dragons.

Many royal families were just one elephant away from a circus, but their nobility and display of bravado hid it well. The mottos like “semper paritis” (always prepare) sound great but, realistically, were they? But putting “we can’t do this today” or “run like a scared rabbit” would not instill confidence in the warriors. Thus, there was the need for strong words.

I always thought “we put the fun in dysfunctional” was a well-suited family motto for the majority of families I know. It’s not like most could have “for king and country” or “hail to the emperor.”

It’s fun to imagine both descending from heroic ancestors and getting a chance for do-overs. Both are unlikely, but it shouldn’t keep us from creating our own family mottos.

Some families could proudly display “united we stand” over their mantles. Others might just have to settle for a piece of wood in the mudroom that touts “we stand untied.”

Kay Stellpflug, of Beaver Dam, is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications: kaystellpflug@gmail.com.