Kay Stellpflug: Where’s the outrage at child marriage?

Child abduction, child abuse and molestation by trusted adults and authority figures, and sex trafficking are in the news almost daily. Children walking home from school are sometimes lured into cars or snatched from parking lots and playgrounds. The true travesty is that these things are done not only by strangers but by family, friends and trusted authority figures. This all seems too evil to be real. Yet in todays advanced and civilized society these things are occurring with devastating frequency.

There is another form of violation that is not in the news, not marched against or prosecuted with any regularity. The instigation is often within the family, kept out of the spotlight and money and favors are exchanged clandestinely. Young girls are being married off as though they were livestock. As though they were property. As though they didn’t matter.

Child marriages have been around since biblical times, but historic precedence doesn’t make it any less disgusting or against moral and ethical standards. Twisted minds and pathetic individuals are the perpetrators of these criminal acts against our youth.

When we hear about a child who is married off to a 40-year-old, we want to blame some fringe religious cult or a developing country without laws and guidelines about these things. We can only imagine that some wealthy shah or chieftain or king is gathering brides and wants a few young ones. We might even conjure up a poor family of 13 children desperate to feed the family so they sell the first born to someone who will pay generously and treat her well.

What we don’t imagine is that it’s happening here in the states. What we don’t expect is Christian families allowing children to be forced into bondage at a young age. There are still 43 states that allow child marriages, some of them have no age limit at all. Most girls are married to men much older, and yes, often money has exchanged hands, and not the hands of the child.

How can we begin to talk about gender equity when one statistic said that more than 300,000 female children were married off since 2000? If we don’t begin protecting girls early on from this kind of bondage, how can we expect to address health care? HIV among child brides is common as well as domestic violence. These early marriages lead to early pregnancy and childbirth and this is still a leading cause of complications and death worldwide.

We are having national conversations about many social issues and educating the populous about the state of affairs environmentally, as well as health and education, but this topic seems taboo, and I understand why. It’s just disgusting.

The term child bride seems a curiosity more than a social issue, but state legislators are doing little to create a law raising the age of marriage to at least 18. The argument is that marriage is between two people. Which would be fine if it were two consenting adults. Not an agreement between a cultural pedophile and parents anxious to have one less person to feed.

Wisconsin law requires parties to be 18 or have parental consent between age 16 and 18. But in several states a 12-year-old can be married. Why do I want them to join Girl Scouts or their volleyball team instead of being impregnated, used and abused? Am I just old fashioned?

There is rationale for marrying very young, none of which I understand. If you have to be 18 or older to file for divorce, a child marriage is truly one where one partner, the child, has no rights. It is nothing short of rape and there is no good reason for children to be forced to marry. If you feel some outrage right now, share it — preferably with lawmakers. If we can’t even end child marriages, how can we begin to provide safety of any kind for children. Violations of human rights hinder a society and prevent progress for all of humanity.