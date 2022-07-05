Kay Stellpflug: Writing about the Fourth of July wasn't easy

Many of us who write are never at a loss for topics. We read listen and look around, and there it all is.

The universe is full of events and ideas just waiting for our commentary. The smorgasbord of current events, hot button topics, trends, people, places and things are constantly presenting new twists and turns as history unfolds.

That’s why it struck me as odd that, when I was going to write about the July Fourth holiday, I couldn’t think of what to say. The significance of what that day holds is immense. Our wonderful country, young as it is, has done so well for itself.

Learning from the mistakes of other nations, the writers of our Bill of Rights and Constitution worked long and hard to put together a document that they thought would clearly provide freedoms and set rules for due process of law.

Yet all I could think about was the independent nation that was brave enough to declare itself free from tyranny, but was backsliding into an unjust, inequitable and divided nation.

I was ready to write about fireworks and family get-togethers, and all I could think about was the fireworks at family gatherings, disputes and freedom of speech that severs relationships and strains even the best of friendships.

The overload occurs now and then and sours even the best of us. Fresh and happy thoughts get clouded over like the picnic table full of pollen just when you are ready to serve the hot dogs. What starts out as a tribute to a great nation ends up a rumination of all that has come to pass in recent times. That seriously overrides baked beans and mattress sales.

I’m disillusioned by the unprecedented necessity to fact check everything I read and hear. It concerns me that our information is so skewed. Does everybody know that the Declaration of Independence wasn’t even signed on the Fourth of July? It was voted on July 2, and many of the signatures weren’t even on it until August 1776. On that same note, I may as well break it to you that Jesus wasn’t really born on Dec. 25 either, but I don’t think exact dates are important here.

When I think about George Washington giving his soldiers a double ration of rum to celebrate the day in 1778, I wonder what else he would have given them if he had the resources. Given our wealthy society today, would he readily provide health care and education, proper housing and support to his soldiers in need?

How can I write about a free and independent country and a celebration of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness when deregulations on the basic needs like air and water were put into place and civil and human rights issues seem to have taken a low priority in recent years?

In past years I have written about how proud I am to be living in this time in this country. There really is so much about this fine land that holds hope and progress. I believe democracy can work. But it takes every individual to contribute toward a unified and peaceful nation.

Who knew there would be so much debate, controversy and misinterpretation of these truths that were said to be self-evident? Unalienable rights were to be unquestionable, beyond debate, obvious. Life, liberty and happiness are some big words with many interpretations and, like the Bible, many have taken liberty with their own definition of these ideas put forth in the Constitution.

Some people are only happy when they create chaos. Others are only happy if they can scam their fellow man and become rich and famous. Still others are only happy if they have power over, and therefore taking away the freedom of others. That doesn’t sound very equitable to me, but then, I’m not a historian, a Supreme Court justice or a government official. I’m just one of those free citizens having a cookout on the Fourth of July.

Stellpflug, of Beaver Dam, is an educator and trainer in communications: kaystellpflug@gmail.com.