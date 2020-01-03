KRIEGL COLUMN: Sauk County Jail spending way out of whack

For most years since 2003, the Sauk County Jail has had three staff to handle nearly the same average daily population (ADP) of inmates (including renters) as one staff member handled in the old jail. From 2000 to 2019, the Sauk County Jail staff increased by about 52 people while the rest of Sauk County government decreased by 39. Compared to 2000, the 2019 jail staffing is almost 300% higher, the staffing of the rest of the Sheriff’s Department is about 200% higher and the combined staffing of all other county departments is 20% lower.

The Sauk County Jail is inefficiently staffed, especially when compared to its past, to other jails, to the rest of Sauk County government, and even compared to the other Sauk County Sheriff’s Department divisions.

I doubt any other government unit including schools, private business, or volunteer organizations in Sauk County tripled their staff for the same amount of clients or output since 2000.

Inefficient staffing is why the Sauk County Jail is likely the most expensive Wisconsin jail per inmate/day ($223 in 2018) and inmate/year ($81,149 in 2018). This is four times higher than many jails claim and will increase in 2020 with about $9.5 million budgeted for the jail, of which, about $7.5 million is operational cost for a jail that cost $25 million to build.