Landers column: A light at the end of coronavirus crisis

My nephew, Phillip, gets up and trudges off to work in the middle of the night. He drives a truck delivering food to our area stores. He puts on his uniform, gets his truck ready, and makes his stops throughout his day. He pulls crates of food from his truck and into stores, passing by hundreds of people every day as he does it. He knows that people are counting on him to drive that truck, make his rounds, and deliver the food. It’s his job, and he is good at it.

Many dear friends of mine strap a gun to their hips and put a badge on their chests and go off to patrol our city streets, rural roads, and highways every day. Their work takes them into stores, alleyways, homes, and face-to-face with dangers visible and now invisible. They go from counseling a victim one minute to possibly fighting for their lives the next. They risk injury, insults, and illness for strangers. This is their job and they are good at it.

Many of our neighbors interrupt their daily lives whenever an alert comes over their phones or pagers. They leave their homes, cars, and loved ones to rush to a fire truck to answer a call for service. They rip away tangled metal to free those trapped inside wrecks, carry the lifeless to safety, and stand face-to-face with infernos behind turnout gear and breathing masks to do what many others could never do. This is their job, and they are good at it.