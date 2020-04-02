Landers column: A light at the end of coronavirus crisis

My nephew, Phillip, gets up and trudges off to work in the middle of the night. He drives a truck delivering food to our area stores. He puts on his uniform, gets his truck ready, and makes his stops throughout his day. He pulls crates of food from his truck and into stores, passing by hundreds of people every day as he does it. He knows that people are counting on him to drive that truck, make his rounds, and deliver the food. It’s his job, and he is good at it.
Many dear friends of mine strap a gun to their hips and put a badge on their chests and go off to patrol our city streets, rural roads, and highways every day. Their work takes them into stores, alleyways, homes, and face-to-face with dangers visible and now invisible. They go from counseling a victim one minute to possibly fighting for their lives the next. They risk injury, insults, and illness for strangers. This is their job and they are good at it.
Many of our neighbors interrupt their daily lives whenever an alert comes over their phones or pagers. They leave their homes, cars, and loved ones to rush to a fire truck to answer a call for service. They rip away tangled metal to free those trapped inside wrecks, carry the lifeless to safety, and stand face-to-face with infernos behind turnout gear and breathing masks to do what many others could never do. This is their job, and they are good at it.
Another nephew, Nicholas, works as a treating pharmacist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He makes his rounds among the sick, making sure their medicines are doing what they are supposed to do. He consults with doctors and offers suggestions based on his advanced knowledge of the latest drugs designed to cure, help, and relieve. He has faced the reality that it might just be a matter of time that he too joins the thousands who will test positive for the coronavirus based on what he does for a living. This is his job and he is good at it.
Phillip White is our mail carrier. He knows our neighborhoods better than anybody because he has walked them for many years. His feet carry him with the daily mail while his truck makes extra stops for those deliveries too large and heavy to carry on foot. These days, those deliveries are more and more as people are forced to do most of their shopping online. He has been a reliable man through bitter cold, extreme heat, rain, snow, and now a pandemic. This is his job, and he is good at it.
As we watch the evening news, browse the internet, and make dinners, there are many people in our community who make this possible. They keep our lights on, water clean, streets open, rivers running, phones working, and networks networking. They are the people who cannot work from home as they need to be in boom trucks, monitoring gauges, collecting trash, running cables, moving dirt, and at the ready for whatever is thrown at them. These are their jobs, and they are good at it.
There are those who go to work in our elder care facilities. They change beddings, wash, feed, medicate, and love those who rely on them every single day. They offer themselves as not only caretakers, but also a new form of family when time may not be on the side of those they care for. They work knowing the dangers of their jobs in not only spreading an illness, but also taking it home with them. Their work is taxing on their body and minds. This is their job, and they are good at it.
And there are those who put on scrubs, masks, and gloves to go to war against possibly the biggest enemy our generation will ever face. They are the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and other health care providers doing a job that is becoming more dangerous and stressful by the hour. They are treating the sick and the injured while exhausted, stressed, and abandoning their own families, for service to a career that looked much different only four short weeks ago. This is their new normal, and they are very good at it.
To all of you out there doing the jobs you are so good at, thank you. You bring some normalcy to all of our lives that are no longer normal. You provide us the basics of what we need to live, function, and even allow us to be entertained and keep working. You keep us safe. You amaze us at your courage. You are sacrificing your own health, and even the health and comfort of your families for strangers. I heard on the news the other day that America keeps looking for a light at the end of the tunnel. If America looks hard enough, they will find that light in all of you.
Opinions expressed by Brian do not necessarily reflect those of the Dells Events or associations Brian may have. Brian can be reached at brianlanders@charter.net.
