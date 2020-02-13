Landers column: A man named Doris

Doris Miller went to work that morning like any other. A Mess Attendant 2nd Class, which is a fancy name for a cook in the US Navy, he was also assigned other menial tasks such as laundry duty when the kitchen wasn’t in need. After serving breakfast, he went about his morning working in the hot and stuffy laundry area of the USS West Virginia, a 624-foot battleship currently in port, when an explosion rocked the ship. Then another, and another, and pretty soon Mess Attendant 2nd Class Miller realized that December 7th, 1941 was not going to be a normal day.

Miller’s ship was initially struck by a total of nine torpedoes that hit the West Virginia as he rushed out of the bowels of the ship as the battle station alarms sounded. Miller found that his actual area of battle assignment was decimated from one of the torpedo hits. Miller was then directed to assist in helping the ship’s Captain, Mervyn Bennion, to a safer location on the bridge after Captain Bennion was seriously injured from shrapnel launched during an explosion. The whine of Japanese “Zeroes” overhead filled the air, only to be disturbed by the continual sounds of sirens, explosions, and screams of those wounded and burning.