Landers column: A new friend

Shige liked to sample and learn about a typical week in Wisconsin Dells. He joined us going shopping, making breakfast and dinners, mass, and running errands. Of course, his trip wouldn’t have been complete if we didn’t treat him to a Friday night fish fry at Club 23, complete with a few Old Fashioneds. While his English wasn’t always the best, his first few sips of an Old Fashioned brought a huge smile to his face, along with a thumbs up and an unmistakable, “Oh, this is very good.” We got a lot in, but yet there was still so much more we wished we had the time to show him, and so much more we would have liked to known about his family and life at home.

The sister city program would not be possible without the famed hospitality of the people of Wisconsin Dells, but especially the program coordinators, Lisa and Jimmy McClyman. Each year, they help arrange the host families, itineraries, and funding for the trips between the two countries. Many families of our community have made life-long friends and memories with our friends from Iwaizumi thanks to this program and the renewed commitment to the program by the McClyman’s.

I suppose when Emma goes to high school in a few years, we may be honored with the hosting of a student from Iwaizumi. She is already talking about the opportunity for her to travel to Japan in the future as well. In the meantime, I look forward to the honor of opening our home and hearts to our friends from Japan. Yet I would not be disappointed if I don’t get the opportunity next year as that just means that another family has stepped forward to do the same for their first time. Something I hope this column inspires you to do so you too can make a new friend from half-way around the world.

