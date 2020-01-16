Landers column: A new friend

It’s not every day you get to make a new friend from half-way around the world. Yet every year in January, a lucky group of families from the Dells area opens their homes and their hearts to a visiting group from our sister city of Iwaizumi, Japan.
This was our third time hosting an adult chaperone from Iwaizumi into our home. We didn’t know what or who to expect when we agreed to host again this year. As the bus pulled up at the welcome party last week, we watched the kids and chaperones step off to a warm Wisconsin January evening and into a week full of new friendships and memories. And within minutes, my family made a new friend in Yoshishige Mikami, or Shige (Shee-gay) for short. Shige was pretty proud of his new translator device that he wore around his neck, but his English was better than he gave himself credit for. Shige immediately was funny, relaxed, and full of smiles and laughs. This was off to another great start.
Shige spent the daytime hours of the work week learning about our educational system, city government, and getting tours of our area from the varying officials and businesses of the Dells who welcome our guests each January. Shige works as a member of the Board of Education in Iwaizumi, where schools are part of the city government. Like teachers, he puts in long hours during the day and weekend as government jobs are considered prestigious and extra work without pay is considered customary and expected there.
After a long day of visiting and touring, Shige was home with us enjoying some homecooked meals and relaxing by the fireplace. He learned how much a basset hound enjoys having her belly rubbed. He won his first game of Uno with ease, and he had a blast trying to guess Emma’s clues in Pictionary. He told us the first day he really longed for good pizza so we obliged him later in the week with a Sarento salad and pizza, topped off with some Spotted Cow. He quickly became part of our family as the comfort level between Karen, Emma, and myself with him was established almost immediately by his warm and pleasant nature.
Near the end of each night, we usually talked about the similarities and differences of life in Japan compared to the U.S. Shige has two adult sons who are now off in the world trying to make it on their own but he has a lot of concerns for their future. His wife of 26 years works at a children’s early learning center and they long for the day he can have more time off so they can travel more. In Japan, time away from work to vacation or even relax a bit is difficult in government positions. Shige is still seven years away from the mandatory retirement age of 60, which really is not retirement. Japanese government employees must still work from age 60 to 65 in a part to full time capacity with lesser pay in a similar role or position they maintained before retirement. It is a form of “paying back” your government employer for their years of employing you.
Shige liked to sample and learn about a typical week in Wisconsin Dells. He joined us going shopping, making breakfast and dinners, mass, and running errands. Of course, his trip wouldn’t have been complete if we didn’t treat him to a Friday night fish fry at Club 23, complete with a few Old Fashioneds. While his English wasn’t always the best, his first few sips of an Old Fashioned brought a huge smile to his face, along with a thumbs up and an unmistakable, “Oh, this is very good.” We got a lot in, but yet there was still so much more we wished we had the time to show him, and so much more we would have liked to known about his family and life at home.
The sister city program would not be possible without the famed hospitality of the people of Wisconsin Dells, but especially the program coordinators, Lisa and Jimmy McClyman. Each year, they help arrange the host families, itineraries, and funding for the trips between the two countries. Many families of our community have made life-long friends and memories with our friends from Iwaizumi thanks to this program and the renewed commitment to the program by the McClyman’s.
I suppose when Emma goes to high school in a few years, we may be honored with the hosting of a student from Iwaizumi. She is already talking about the opportunity for her to travel to Japan in the future as well. In the meantime, I look forward to the honor of opening our home and hearts to our friends from Japan. Yet I would not be disappointed if I don’t get the opportunity next year as that just means that another family has stepped forward to do the same for their first time. Something I hope this column inspires you to do so you too can make a new friend from half-way around the world.
