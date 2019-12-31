Landers column: A resolution of love
0 comments

Landers column: A resolution of love

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

So here I am, the morning after Christmas sitting at the dining room table with my MacBook open, blank word document, wondering what to write about for my weekly column. I am staring off into space with a lot of ideas passing through my head. Maybe I should write some sort of reflection piece for 2019? Perhaps something about how my favorite talking innertube, “Tubie” celebrated the holidays with other talking pool toys and inflatables? Or maybe I should write about those New Year’s resolutions few of us keep? Nothing was tripping my trigger.

Then suddenly, a voice next to me asked, “Thinking about what to write about?” I looked over and here was my daughter, Emma, peeling an orange and looking at me with an ample amount of bed head and exhaustion from a pretty good Christmas the day before. I told her I was, and asked her what she thought I should write about? Her answer, “love”.

The first time I met Emma was when she was five years old and living with a foster family. My wife and I, in the process of looking to adopt a child and completing all background checks and home inspections, were selected as a potential match for Emma and had plenty of meetings with caseworkers, adoption specialists, and counselors before we were permitted to actually meet Emma. We were a bit nervous as we pulled up to the foster home. As a former law enforcement officer, I’ve been trained to deal with a lot of situations but meeting your potential daughter for the first time was something you can’t train for.

She was shy yet curious. She was dressed in little purple sweatpants and a multi-colored striped shirt. She had on special shoes and orthotic braces with cute little teddy bears on them to help her with her weak legs and feet caused by years of malnutrition. Her nose was runny. We sat on the floor with her as she showed us some toys and I read a book to her about colors. She was a bit wobbly and unsteady from years of neglect and medical issues that caused over 20 seizures a day, some so violent that she had to wear a helmet to protect her from the sudden drop and convulsing. Her shyness slowly went away and after I finished the book, she looked up at me and smiled. Like I said, there are some things in life you can never train for.

Over the next few weeks, visits to Emma at her foster family became visits to our home. Then overnight stays, then finally on June 4, 2013, placement at our home as her new “foster family with potential for adoption.” We celebrated our first Christmas together in 2013, when Santa brought her a “Frozen” castle along with plenty of new clothes, toys, and books. Her 6th birthday was celebrated in January with plenty of cake, balloons, and ice cream, followed by the big day the next month. In a closed courtroom in the Columbia County Courthouse, with only me, Karen, Emma, an adoption caseworker and a court clerk in attendance, Judge Daniel George made it official and “Emma Landers” was officially adopted on February 21, 2014.

We are sometimes asked about our adoption process, which I have always been open to in hopes it may inspire others to do the same. The adoption process we chose was through the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin for children with special needs. The children in the Wisconsin public adoption system are special needs children. Children who have emotional, behavioral, physical, or psychological issues and often come from homes of neglect, drug addiction, domestic violence, physical and sexual abuse. These are kids who will take longer to learn, love, and trust. Those with an attempt to be compassionate will call them “different," those who are heartless will use other names and actions designed to hurt them. But for us, and to all of those families who have taken similar journeys, they are just our kids.

Fast forward to the day after Christmas 2019. Here I am writing my column about love, suggested by my daughter, Emma. She is now off downstairs singing along to a Taylor Swift song as she draws dresses from a dress template art set we bought her for Christmas. No more braces and helmets, no more seizures. Her passion is reading and she has made huge strides in advancing in school, friends, and overall function. Yet every day is a reminder and a struggle to adjust to what Emma faced in her initial few years on earth. In some ways, she is a typical 11-year-old girl, who sometimes acts like she is going on 21. She can be sassy, whines about doing dishes, can’t put her clothes away to save her life, and frightfully is starting to talk about boys in a different light. Probably just like many other kids her age do.

This past decade brought a lot of changes to my life. None more profound, challenging, joyful, educational, frustrating, and wonderful than being Emma’s dad. Many of you will make resolutions and goals for the new year and the new decade. If the thought of a resolution is to expand your family, consider one of the 1,200 kids waiting to be adopted through the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. In doing so, you will learn a much different kind of love, one that my daughter suggested I tell you about.

Landers

Brian is a former law enforcement officer, county board supervisor, and mayor. He is a longtime Dells resident who is now a backyard chicken rancher and humorist.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: What took Christianity Today so long to confront Trump?
Opinion

Commentary: What took Christianity Today so long to confront Trump?

Since the 2016 presidential election, I've written and lectured frequently about the death of evangelicalism, how a movement once distinguished for its concern for those Jesus called "the least of these" systematically and determinedly debased itself by aligning with the far-right fringes of the Republican Party. Beginning with Ronald Reagan in the late 1970s, evangelicals turned their backs ...

Commentary: The Democrats' 'wine cave' dilemma
Opinion

Commentary: The Democrats' 'wine cave' dilemma

What happens in the wine cave stays in the wine cave. At least, that's how it's supposed to work in the world of American politics. For decades, Democrats would rail against the "wealthiest 1%" and "tax cuts for the rich," often before audiences of some of the wealthiest people in America. Then came Sen. Elizabeth Warren. After years of successfully raising millions of dollars the same way, ...

+2
Commentary: Walmart shaming shows country's class divide
Opinion

Commentary: Walmart shaming shows country's class divide

In case you still don't realize it, even before you struggle out of bed to head for a job you fear you may lose at any moment, you are already totally screwed. The deals have long-since been made. Palms have been greased. Connected friends and relatives hired and paid. Golden parachutes assigned to already wealthy CEOs. Platinum-plated pension and health care plans parceled out. Aspen and Maui ...

Commentary: Why demagogues were the Founding Fathers' greatest fear
Opinion

Commentary: Why demagogues were the Founding Fathers' greatest fear

There has been much talk lately among both Democrats and Republicans of the intents of the founders in the writing of the Constitution, especially involving the powers of impeachment and removal from office. What has been sorely lacking from this conversation is an awareness of the framers' overwhelming conviction that there was nothing more poisonous to constitutional democracies than ...

Commentary: Killer superbugs are coming for you
Opinion

Commentary: Killer superbugs are coming for you

We're crawling on your skin. Teeming under your toenails. And lurking on your doorknobs and countertops. We're drug-resistant microbes, immune to all but your strongest antibiotics. And we're evolving so fast that soon even those medicines won't stop us. Unless your scientists invent new antibiotics, we'll kill 10 million people annually by 2050. We didn't always pose such a dire threat to ...

Commentary: A progressive wish list for 2020
Opinion

Commentary: A progressive wish list for 2020

  • Updated

The term "progressive" gets bandied around a lot, even by people who aren't talking about insurance. As the editor of a 111-year-old publication called The Progressive, I like pointing out that this designation is not about belonging to any political party (my magazine's founder, legendary Wisconsin Sen. Robert "Fighting Bob" La Follette, was a Republican) but believing in a set of ideals. ...

Commentary: Christianity Today editorial doesn't mean what you think
Opinion

Commentary: Christianity Today editorial doesn't mean what you think

Normal people are overestimating the value of Christianity Today's editorial in which Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli called for President Donald Trump's removal. In plain English: It's not what it appears to be. What it appears to be is a crack in the foundation of the president's support among white evangelical Christians. A turning point of some kind. A big deal. After all, Galli's editorial ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News