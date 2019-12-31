Landers column: A resolution of love

So here I am, the morning after Christmas sitting at the dining room table with my MacBook open, blank word document, wondering what to write about for my weekly column. I am staring off into space with a lot of ideas passing through my head. Maybe I should write some sort of reflection piece for 2019? Perhaps something about how my favorite talking innertube, “Tubie” celebrated the holidays with other talking pool toys and inflatables? Or maybe I should write about those New Year’s resolutions few of us keep? Nothing was tripping my trigger.
Then suddenly, a voice next to me asked, “Thinking about what to write about?” I looked over and here was my daughter, Emma, peeling an orange and looking at me with an ample amount of bed head and exhaustion from a pretty good Christmas the day before. I told her I was, and asked her what she thought I should write about? Her answer, “love”.
The first time I met Emma was when she was five years old and living with a foster family. My wife and I, in the process of looking to adopt a child and completing all background checks and home inspections, were selected as a potential match for Emma and had plenty of meetings with caseworkers, adoption specialists, and counselors before we were permitted to actually meet Emma. We were a bit nervous as we pulled up to the foster home. As a former law enforcement officer, I’ve been trained to deal with a lot of situations but meeting your potential daughter for the first time was something you can’t train for.
She was shy yet curious. She was dressed in little purple sweatpants and a multi-colored striped shirt. She had on special shoes and orthotic braces with cute little teddy bears on them to help her with her weak legs and feet caused by years of malnutrition. Her nose was runny. We sat on the floor with her as she showed us some toys and I read a book to her about colors. She was a bit wobbly and unsteady from years of neglect and medical issues that caused over 20 seizures a day, some so violent that she had to wear a helmet to protect her from the sudden drop and convulsing. Her shyness slowly went away and after I finished the book, she looked up at me and smiled. Like I said, there are some things in life you can never train for.
Over the next few weeks, visits to Emma at her foster family became visits to our home. Then overnight stays, then finally on June 4, 2013, placement at our home as her new “foster family with potential for adoption.” We celebrated our first Christmas together in 2013, when Santa brought her a “Frozen” castle along with plenty of new clothes, toys, and books. Her 6th birthday was celebrated in January with plenty of cake, balloons, and ice cream, followed by the big day the next month. In a closed courtroom in the Columbia County Courthouse, with only me, Karen, Emma, an adoption caseworker and a court clerk in attendance, Judge Daniel George made it official and “Emma Landers” was officially adopted on February 21, 2014.
We are sometimes asked about our adoption process, which I have always been open to in hopes it may inspire others to do the same. The adoption process we chose was through the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin for children with special needs. The children in the Wisconsin public adoption system are special needs children. Children who have emotional, behavioral, physical, or psychological issues and often come from homes of neglect, drug addiction, domestic violence, physical and sexual abuse. These are kids who will take longer to learn, love, and trust. Those with an attempt to be compassionate will call them “different," those who are heartless will use other names and actions designed to hurt them. But for us, and to all of those families who have taken similar journeys, they are just our kids.
Fast forward to the day after Christmas 2019. Here I am writing my column about love, suggested by my daughter, Emma. She is now off downstairs singing along to a Taylor Swift song as she draws dresses from a dress template art set we bought her for Christmas. No more braces and helmets, no more seizures. Her passion is reading and she has made huge strides in advancing in school, friends, and overall function. Yet every day is a reminder and a struggle to adjust to what Emma faced in her initial few years on earth. In some ways, she is a typical 11-year-old girl, who sometimes acts like she is going on 21. She can be sassy, whines about doing dishes, can’t put her clothes away to save her life, and frightfully is starting to talk about boys in a different light. Probably just like many other kids her age do.
This past decade brought a lot of changes to my life. None more profound, challenging, joyful, educational, frustrating, and wonderful than being Emma’s dad. Many of you will make resolutions and goals for the new year and the new decade. If the thought of a resolution is to expand your family, consider one of the 1,200 kids waiting to be adopted through the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. In doing so, you will learn a much different kind of love, one that my daughter suggested I tell you about.
Brian is a former law enforcement officer, county board supervisor, and mayor. He is a longtime Dells resident who is now a backyard chicken rancher and humorist.