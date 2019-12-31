Landers column: A resolution of love

She was shy yet curious. She was dressed in little purple sweatpants and a multi-colored striped shirt. She had on special shoes and orthotic braces with cute little teddy bears on them to help her with her weak legs and feet caused by years of malnutrition. Her nose was runny. We sat on the floor with her as she showed us some toys and I read a book to her about colors. She was a bit wobbly and unsteady from years of neglect and medical issues that caused over 20 seizures a day, some so violent that she had to wear a helmet to protect her from the sudden drop and convulsing. Her shyness slowly went away and after I finished the book, she looked up at me and smiled. Like I said, there are some things in life you can never train for.