Landers column: A wish for a dog park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yet a dog park in the Dells makes sense. Everywhere you look, the Dells has animal lovers and dog lovers in particular. Dogs are being welcomed into more businesses. I have seen dogs in Maurer’s, Walmart, Home Depot and local gas stations. Almost every morning you can find dog walkers out in force walking their shepherds, labs, Shih Tzu’s, and mixed breeds. The Dells has several pet resorts that are doing very well for not only those that visit us, but also for when our residents travel and need a reliable safe place to house our fury babies. The hospitality of the Dells has grown to accommodate dogs in the private industry and let’s hope it grows too in our municipality. Of the exploratory ideas of a dog park I considered as mayor, the number one issue was always where should it go? The answer is clear.

A short drive north on Highway 13 sits over 40 acres of vacant land next to Woodside’s athletic fields. Woodside decided years ago that they have no interest in expanding their fields in the Dells, so the thought of saving it for their expansion is over. The school, once interested in the site for a new high school, has found a new home thanks to the Nelson family. It’s too far away from the interstate to attract a major hotel or business. So, what about using this land for public use, starting with a dog park. And not just any old dog park.