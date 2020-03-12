Landers column: Bats needs people too

There is no doubt that bats need our help. One of the easiest things we can do, and I can’t believe I would have to remind anyone to do this, is to simply leave resting bats alone! Erecting proper bat houses can also help our furry friends and keep them away from your home. I’ve learned there are good and bad bat houses, and the kind readily available at some big box stores may not be suitable for our state bats. It may also take several years for a bat to actually take roost in a bat house so being patient is key. The DNR is working hard to educate the public on bats, and gives tips on keeping bats out of homes, and even directions on making your own bat house that our state bats would be more inclined to use. There are even bat tracking devices that one can acquire to become a hobbyist bat monitor to aid the DNR in tracking our state bats. The audio frequency given off of a bat in flight, combined with an algorithm of the sensing unit can identify a variety of bat species, record its location, and send it to a state monitor. Walking around tracking bats at night may not seem like your cup of tea, but it sure sounds cooler and more adventurous than bird watching.