Landers column: Bats needs people too

My fear of bats, aka the mouse look-alike with fangs and wings, began when I was 12 years old. Being a kid from Chicago and recently transplanted to Wisconsin, I was introduced to the Myotis lucifugus as it clung to a wall in our dining room showing me its teeth like a Rottweiler guarding a meth lab. I knew then that these creatures, albeit small, were not to be taken lightly. As if sensing my immediate fear and panic, the creature decided to leave the comfort of our dining room wall for the pleasure of seemingly taking flight directly at my face. Ever since then, I had a fear of bats.
Still, bats serve a purpose in our ecosystem. Bats can eat up to 1,000 mosquitoes an hour, help pollinate fragile plants in our forests and prairies and are credited with saving our country’s farmers over $3 billion annually in pest control services. As much as these things freak me out, I recognize that we need bats, and more of them.
The Dells area is actually home to a known hibernating ground for bats, and this is the time of year bats are being monitored for how they fared the winter. Like the Minnesota Vikings, bats start to go dormant in November, which is when they are first observed and inspected. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, along with a combined team of biologists and ecologists from the University of Wisconsin and Virginia Tech University, travel the state checking our bats for White Nose Syndrome at the beginning and end of each winter. WNS is a fungal condition that causes a serious skin bacterium that in essence causes bats to wake up more frequently during hibernation and depletes their much-needed fat and energy supply.
WNS thrives in cold climates and has estimated to have killed off as much as 90% of bats in certain caves and monitoring points. The work being done by our state bat ecologists and their colleagues is vital research as there is still a lot they don’t know about WNS and what long-term impact it may have on our state bats. WNS, originally discovered in bat colonies in New York, is a scary thing. It has now spread to much of the eastern U.S., portions of Canada, and Wisconsin. Some estimations are that is has killed millions of bats annually, which has an immediate impact on our ecosystem. Each winter becomes a guessing game if the bats will develop a natural immunity, or if the conditions exist that lessen the spread of WNS. So far, it is not looking good for the bats.
Unfortunately, there is not a lot of public sympathy for the bats. Their creepy demeanor, combined with the variety of urban tales of their behaviors, doesn’t draw a lot of sympathy from people. Bats that find their way inside a person’s home may meet its end illegally via a tennis racket ala Chet and Uncle Roman in the Great Outdoors…. “Big… big bat… it’s a two pounder!” Yet we literally live and breathe their benefits to our ecosystem and they deserve our positive attention and care. Despite my outward fear of this mammal (its technically not a rodent) I fear more for its plight. Most of our state bats are now listed as threatened, and the annual tracking numbers show a significant decline.
There is no doubt that bats need our help. One of the easiest things we can do, and I can’t believe I would have to remind anyone to do this, is to simply leave resting bats alone! Erecting proper bat houses can also help our furry friends and keep them away from your home. I’ve learned there are good and bad bat houses, and the kind readily available at some big box stores may not be suitable for our state bats. It may also take several years for a bat to actually take roost in a bat house so being patient is key. The DNR is working hard to educate the public on bats, and gives tips on keeping bats out of homes, and even directions on making your own bat house that our state bats would be more inclined to use. There are even bat tracking devices that one can acquire to become a hobbyist bat monitor to aid the DNR in tracking our state bats. The audio frequency given off of a bat in flight, combined with an algorithm of the sensing unit can identify a variety of bat species, record its location, and send it to a state monitor. Walking around tracking bats at night may not seem like your cup of tea, but it sure sounds cooler and more adventurous than bird watching.
For more information on how you can help our bats, please e mail the DNR at DNRbats@Wisconsin.gov or visit their website at wiatri.net/inventory/bats
