Landers column: Calling all dirty hands

It is my nature to be suspicious. Blame it on my roots in Chicago, years in policing, or just being a Bears fan surrounded by Packer fans, I am suspicious. That is why I need to share with you one of my observations as of late that led me to believe something is not right in our area. Perhaps you too have noticed something very odd going on? It started innocently enough, but it has grown to become obviously out of the ordinary that I am getting very uncomfortable about. That’s right, I am talking about the quantity of auto parts stores popping up all over.
It started in Portage, then Baraboo, and now the Dells is seeing construction of a new chain auto parts store. Don’t tell me you haven’t noticed their presence growing and wondered too who is buying all these auto parts. The extent of most of us buying auto parts is limited to windshield wipers and the occasional bottle of Armorall. There is something amiss going on here, as these things are keeping up with the McDonald’s and Starbucks, and we all know how much you love your pumpkin spice latte’s, so hopefully you are not drinking Armorall.
Being a diligent columnist, and I am suspicious I remind you, I decided to take a look for myself to see what is going on inside these stores. I found what I expected to find, rows and rows of auto parts: wires, headlights, lug nuts, floor mats, you name it. It had a good amount of auto parts for an alleged auto parts store. The one down the street, because like deer they always run in two, had the same thing. I expected this because it is all part of their plan to deceive us to their real intent. But they are not fooling me. How many floor mats can the citizens of Sauk and Columbia counties be buying? How often do our headlights burn out? How many lug nuts do we lose each year? Then again, if you travel the crumbling train track that is supposed to be highway 16 between the Dells and Portage, you are estimated to lose 3.2 lug nuts, 2 doors, 4 shocks, and 1.5 passengers annually.
Know what else is strange about these places? They don’t seem that busy. Sure, there may be an occasional visitor to get new lug nuts if you just drove from the Dells to Portage on highway 16, but that’s it. There is something odd about these so-called auto parts stores. Could it be aliens secretly setting up shop to monitor our activity before the attack? Perhaps a crime syndicate really selling imported beer out the back door? Both of these concepts seem more plausible than the need for so many auto parts stores in such a concentrated area. I had to reel in my imagination and start to look at this from a realist perspective, why do we really need so many auto parts and auto parts stores in our area? Then it hit me, sure it all made sense now. While these auto parts stores are fairly new, they are really a throw-back, the last breath of American can-do spirit holding on to the remnants of a generation of people not afraid of getting their hands dirty.
There was a time in America that you did things like replaced your own muffler, changed your own tires, and even filled your own wiper fluid. Those days are disappearing. Most of us lack the skill or time to tend to our own things, especially our cars. How many drivers can actually change a flat these days? How many of us could change our own oil, or want to when someone else can do it for us? It doesn’t end there though. There is a lost art of working with one’s hands. The days of learning to sew, carve, weld, chop wood, paint, turn a wrench, and pound a nail are dying. Trying not to sound like an old man here, but when was the last time you saw a kid with a tool in their hands instead of a joystick or cell phone? How often does your kid say, “Look what I made?” or “I can fix that.” Better yet, when was the last time any of us have said those things or encouraged our kids to do those things?
I admit, my handyman skills are about equivalent as a T-Rex trying to tie its own shoes, if it wore shoes. That doesn’t stop me from wanting to try to tackle a task, learn new skills, figure out a fix to something, and wanting my daughter to do the same. Welders, carpenters, mechanics, plumbers, electricians are in high demand these days. We need them, but not many want to do that work anymore whether it be to fix something on our own or actually make a career out of it. Such labor isn’t glamorous, it may require you get dirty, it may require bloody knuckles most days than not, it will surely put dirt under your fingernails and has its moments when things like dirt and oil end up in one’s eye and mouth by occasion. But you know what, these skills keep America going, and without them we stand to lose more than our blue-collar workers.
So next time you pass an auto parts store, forget the urge to think an alien invasion is on the horizon. Think of what that store, along with the mom and pop hardware stores like Steffe’s, and paint stores like Olson’s mean to this community, this country, and our future. These places represent a lost art, a lost skill, a lost interest. These places are calling all dirty hands to get busy and show others how to get their hands dirty too. They are counting on hope that the American can-do spirit isn’t quite dead yet. I sure hope they are right.
