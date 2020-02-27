Landers column: Calling all dirty hands

Know what else is strange about these places? They don’t seem that busy. Sure, there may be an occasional visitor to get new lug nuts if you just drove from the Dells to Portage on highway 16, but that’s it. There is something odd about these so-called auto parts stores. Could it be aliens secretly setting up shop to monitor our activity before the attack? Perhaps a crime syndicate really selling imported beer out the back door? Both of these concepts seem more plausible than the need for so many auto parts stores in such a concentrated area. I had to reel in my imagination and start to look at this from a realist perspective, why do we really need so many auto parts and auto parts stores in our area? Then it hit me, sure it all made sense now. While these auto parts stores are fairly new, they are really a throw-back, the last breath of American can-do spirit holding on to the remnants of a generation of people not afraid of getting their hands dirty.

There was a time in America that you did things like replaced your own muffler, changed your own tires, and even filled your own wiper fluid. Those days are disappearing. Most of us lack the skill or time to tend to our own things, especially our cars. How many drivers can actually change a flat these days? How many of us could change our own oil, or want to when someone else can do it for us? It doesn’t end there though. There is a lost art of working with one’s hands. The days of learning to sew, carve, weld, chop wood, paint, turn a wrench, and pound a nail are dying. Trying not to sound like an old man here, but when was the last time you saw a kid with a tool in their hands instead of a joystick or cell phone? How often does your kid say, “Look what I made?” or “I can fix that.” Better yet, when was the last time any of us have said those things or encouraged our kids to do those things?