Landers column: Can't feel Christmas spirit

Yet someone at the school decided to scrap the annual event at Spring Hill School. There are a lot of things I could suggest the school scrap…like early release days on a Wednesday, black as part of our school colors (its Columbia Blue and White…period), and the limit of one doughnut per kid at the doughnuts with dad event, but the holiday pageant isn’t one of them. I don’t buy their reasoning either, nobody does. The event was always highly attended by parents, grandparents, and proud aunts and uncles there to watch their little darlings look cute, sing festive songs, and maybe even hold onto a little bit of a nostalgic tradition of a holiday pageant at a local school. So why is this event a thing of the past? It’s ridiculous, un-American, and its ruining my Christmas spirit.

Maybe the event became too popular? If you ever attended it, you would know that it packed the gym. A simple scheduling alteration could alleviate the congestion by spreading out the classes that perform to different hours or days. Then again, maybe the person responsible for scheduling the event is the same person who decided to do early release on Wednesdays? If scheduling was indeed part of the reason, I don’t buy that either. Kids get released from classes for things like special assemblies or homecoming parades. I think someone could have figured out a way to make this work.