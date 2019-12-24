Landers column: Can't feel Christmas spirit
Landers column: Can't feel Christmas spirit

Something is just missing! I tried to get into the Christmas spirit this year, I really did. Yet something was missing. I listened to my share of Christmas music with the classics like Bing’s “White Christmas”, old blue eyes singing “I’ll be home for Christmas”, and Dean Martin’s “Baby Its Cold Outside.” But no matter how much Harry Belafonte and Burl Ives I took in, there was a void.

We got our infamous Christmas cards out in time, and made sure all the presents were wrapped under the tree. I even kicked off my Christmas movie season with “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, as always, but even that didn’t work. Our house was decorated, plenty of stockings on my mantle, and I only managed to burn about a dozen Christmas cookies this year. Still, something was missing. Then I realized what it was that caused my lack of Christmas cheer…there was again no annual kid’s holiday pageant at Springhill School.

There’s been plenty of rumblings and grumbling by parents like me who miss this annual event. The event stopped last year under some ruse that the holiday pageant was being replaced by a spring music concert to better highlight the “musical talents” of the kids. Who are they kidding? Nobody ever attended a grade school holiday pageant for the talent. When you have over 100 kids singing at once, it’s awfully hard to tell who’s the next Freddie Mercury and who sounds like Grandma getting run over by some reindeer.

Yet someone at the school decided to scrap the annual event at Spring Hill School. There are a lot of things I could suggest the school scrap…like early release days on a Wednesday, black as part of our school colors (its Columbia Blue and White…period), and the limit of one doughnut per kid at the doughnuts with dad event, but the holiday pageant isn’t one of them. I don’t buy their reasoning either, nobody does. The event was always highly attended by parents, grandparents, and proud aunts and uncles there to watch their little darlings look cute, sing festive songs, and maybe even hold onto a little bit of a nostalgic tradition of a holiday pageant at a local school. So why is this event a thing of the past? It’s ridiculous, un-American, and its ruining my Christmas spirit.

Maybe the event became too popular? If you ever attended it, you would know that it packed the gym. A simple scheduling alteration could alleviate the congestion by spreading out the classes that perform to different hours or days. Then again, maybe the person responsible for scheduling the event is the same person who decided to do early release on Wednesdays? If scheduling was indeed part of the reason, I don’t buy that either. Kids get released from classes for things like special assemblies or homecoming parades. I think someone could have figured out a way to make this work.

Maybe it was the musical event itself, which I always found to festive, tasteful and carefully arranged as to not exclude anyone. I can only imagine the amount of time and effort needed by the music department to coordinate the event. But the finished product was always a delight to the kids and adults alike, to which the music teachers should be very proud of. I suspect it is not an easy task to get a bunch of K-6 students to learn songs, dance moves, and scripts, but the teachers did a great job every year in doing so.

So, who is the real Grinch that stole the holiday pageant? You are messing with my Christmas mojo, and I know I am not alone in our version of Who-ville. Small town Christmas nostalgia is hard to come by these days. The annual event was a celebrated staple in our community, much like when the speed limit on Hwy. A increases from 35 mph to 45 mph after Labor Day. Not having the annual holiday event only draws scrutiny and questioning as to the real motive behind its absence. And seriously, who wants a Spring music pageant? Have you seen our Springs lately? There isn’t much to celebrate when it snows 12 inches on your peony buds.

No matter what holiday you celebrate this time of year, it just isn’t the same without the sounds of kids singing, even if some are off key and displaying poor rhythm. These kids are singing songs about snow falling on their nose and toes one day and off to college and dealing with life’s struggles the next. So bring back the holiday concert! Do it for the kids, for the nostalgia, and for the parents like me who get a little misty eyed when we realize how fast our kids grow up when we see them singing and swaying to the likes of Jingle Bells. We all could use a little more time to hold onto these precious moments of our kid’s lives, and its events like the holiday pageant that seem to stop time and capture the innocence of kids at a very special time of year.

Landers

Brian is a former law enforcement officer, county board supervisor, and mayor. He is a longtime Dells resident who is now a backyard chicken rancher and humorist.

