Landers column: Diary of a socially isolated man

To my readers, I felt it was best to write a column that takes your mind off of the seriousness and uncertainty we all face today. I worry immensely about my family, my friends, and my community. I fear for those who will become sick, and cannot begin to grasp the uncertainty many will face about their careers and financial futures, including me and those I love. We are all at the mercy of the unknown and we are all faced with a very clouded future, but we are in this together. I know my column is an escape for me, so hopefully it will be an escape for you too. It hopefully will bring a smile to your face, if only for a few minutes. As they say, laughter is the best medicine, may this be a dose to help us all.

Week One, Day One: The lock down begins. I am grateful that our natural cycle of family metabolism required us to get our supply of toilet paper from Costco just prior to the hysteria that ensued.

Otherwise, I would have probably been forced to string two toilet brushes together as make shift nun-chucks to fight off the crowds. I also made sure we had plenty of frozen pizzas for the days I was expected to make dinners. Got to sleep in today, and have plenty of time to sort my fishing lures later this week and write my column.