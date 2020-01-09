Landers column: Let's not follow Illinois

The simple fact is that we shouldn’t look to other states to support the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin, we should look at what our state has failed to do thus far in trying to keep up with the concerns we already have and realize that now may not be the best time to add something more to our crowded plate of social issues. Perhaps Wisconsin can show other states how to do it right if the time ever arises. I highly doubt California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, and Washington made any significant advances in any of their issues before legalizing recreational marijuana. It appears political pressures and promise of tax revenues was all they needed to get their laws passed. At what cost still remains to be seen. Wisconsin needs to be stronger and smarter. Let’s get a better handle on mental illness and addiction before we entertain any debate on the legalization of marijuana. Let’s hope our Legislatures can find ways to work together in 2020 and beyond to tackle the current issues of Wisconsin before they follow Illinois into the unknown.