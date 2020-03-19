Landers column: Nothing to fear

In times of uncertainty, everyone should have a friend like Louis McHenry Howe. Louis seemed to be on his way to a life of luxury. His parents were well-to-do, he was allowed to attend the best private schools growing up, out of school he had a job waiting for him as an aspiring reporter in New York, and eventually was pegged to take over his father’s thriving publishing company. Louis had all the makings of a man destined for great success, riches, and maybe even a go at politics someday. Instead he chose a different path, he opted to be a good friend.

As Louis’ career was blossoming, his best friend fell ill, partially paralyzing him and confining him to a wheel chair. Louis made the decision to be there for his friend day and night. He helped managed his friend’s finances, scheduled doctor appointments for him, and even though he lacked the education and training, Louis became somewhat of a personal nurse for him. To help his buddy get through the rough patch of illness and limited mobility, Louis provided some hobbies they could do together as a form of mental and physical therapy. Their favorite was the lost art of model shipbuilding, something that requires not only intense concentration, but surely a steady hand to do, which was quite difficult for his friend.

