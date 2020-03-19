Landers column: Nothing to fear

In times of uncertainty, everyone should have a friend like Louis McHenry Howe. Louis seemed to be on his way to a life of luxury. His parents were well-to-do, he was allowed to attend the best private schools growing up, out of school he had a job waiting for him as an aspiring reporter in New York, and eventually was pegged to take over his father’s thriving publishing company. Louis had all the makings of a man destined for great success, riches, and maybe even a go at politics someday. Instead he chose a different path, he opted to be a good friend.
As Louis’ career was blossoming, his best friend fell ill, partially paralyzing him and confining him to a wheel chair. Louis made the decision to be there for his friend day and night. He helped managed his friend’s finances, scheduled doctor appointments for him, and even though he lacked the education and training, Louis became somewhat of a personal nurse for him. To help his buddy get through the rough patch of illness and limited mobility, Louis provided some hobbies they could do together as a form of mental and physical therapy. Their favorite was the lost art of model shipbuilding, something that requires not only intense concentration, but surely a steady hand to do, which was quite difficult for his friend.
If that wasn’t enough, Louis would also write stories and poems about their earlier and younger adventures and read them to his friend when his illness took him to extreme lows. Despite his friend suffering from a crippling disease, Louis was there, often ignoring his own health and career to be there for a man he viewed not as disabled, but capable of extraordinary accomplishments if given the chance. Louis was a man who exchanged his own possibilities to help his friend visualize his own. As the years went on, Louis himself started to fall ill. Louis had severe asthma and also developed a heart condition that began to take its toll. As time and age crept in, the care of his friend became too much and started to require a team of professionals. Yet Louis was still the consummate friend, making frequent visits reading those poems and building those ships.
Perhaps the most important visit Louis made to his buddy’s house came three days before his friend was about to embark on the biggest challenge of his life. You see, his friend just got a new job and was pretty nervous about it. The challenge of starting this new job was bigger than his friend’s illness that has taken his ability to walk, and maybe even bigger than the challenge of when his friend watched one of his own son’s die as an infant. Louis was there yet again for his friend, as he was so many times before. Only this time, Louis wasn’t there to help with model ships, to read poems, or provide medical care. Louis was there to help his buddy write a speech, which was customary for those starting this new job to do. And Louis had one very important thing that he demanded his friend say in his speech.
You won’t learn or read much about Louis Henry Howe in history books, and it would appear a guy like Louis would want it that way. Within a few short years after helping his friend start his new job, Louis passed away from his own health battles, but not before seeing his friend become successful in his new career. Louis devoted his own life to prepare and lift up his best friend, who would do exactly what Louis knew he could do. His best friend would go on to inspire others by not only overcoming his own disability and personal struggles to achieve success, but also use his intellect and leadership to calm millions of people facing one of those most difficult times in history.
There is a lot we can learn from Louis McHenry Howe during this time as our country faces a level of widespread anxiety. We can learn from Louis that devoted friendship is our greatest possession. We can learn that sacrificing our own time, wants, and desires in life to better those we love is God’s work inside us. And we should all take a deep breath and follow the advice that Louis made sure his best friend, Franklin, echoed in his speech as he started his new job on March 4, 1933. It was on that day that Franklin Delano Roosevelt, in the midst of the Great Depression, in a time full of economic despair, disease, hunger, and grave anxiety, gave his first inauguration speech to become our 32nd President of the United States. And in that speech, Louis made sure that his friend, Franklin, told the nation what Louis always believed in…. “The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.” Let the words of Louis be with us all, and let our friendships lift our spirits.
