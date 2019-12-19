Landers column: Remembering a brutal attack
0 comments

Landers column: Remembering a brutal attack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We all have those vivid moments of tragedy in life that answer the question, “Where were you when?”

I remember it like it was yesterday. I was fifteen, sitting at home on a Sunday when I watched the horror unfold in front of my eyes on television. The rabbit ears on the 21-inch Magnavox stood straight up as if even the TV was in disbelief. Like the Zapruder Film, the replay was shown over and over again through the grainy, snowy image of a VHF channel, which only added to the historic significance of what I was witnessing. Feelings of helplessness and rage swept over me, but what could I do? For the next few minutes, I clung to every breath of the voices on the TV waiting to learn more, hoping that what was done could be undone, but as the minutes passed the sadness crept in as I knew history, and destiny, was changed forever.

The date was November 23, 1986. The date that will live in infamy for every Bears fan as Green Bay’s defensive end, Charles Martin, viciously slammed Bears’ Quarterback, Jim McMahon to the ground well after the play was over. The brutal attack left a nation of Bears fans aghast at the horror of what we just witnessed. It also ended the season of Jim McMahon, and arguably ended the expectation of a dynasty of a possible unlimited number of Super Bowl victories that awaited the Monsters of the Midway.

As a 15-year-old kid, there really wasn’t a lot of stress in life I couldn’t handle. Zits — check. Bad haircut — check. Poor grades in Mr. Schauf’s chemistry class — check. You come to just accept certain things you cannot change. Yet this was a new challenge in life, a new pain that swelled up inside that will forever alter my feelings and understanding of all that is green and gold. For on that day, my dislike for the Green Bay Packers turned even more sour that’s still alive and well today. Can you tell I am not over this?

Since “The Attack,” the Bears have seemed to be plagued by a variety of ghosts and goblins that have kept playoff success and a championship ring out of reach. As a Cubs fan, this had an all-too familiar feeling to it. Forget the goat curse at Wrigley, the Bears’ curse has a name, that being Charles Martin. Add to the fact that Charles Martin is deceased, he may literally be haunting Solider Field under the direction of Vince Lombardi. That could explain missed field goals, errant passing, and a lot of mysterious slipping and sliding from Bears safeties during long bombs by Aaron Rodgers.

For every negative feeling toward the Packers is an opposite feeling of great love and devotion to my Bears. I have a shrine to all things Bears in what is affectionately known as the Bears Den in my home. My dog’s name is Halas. I even asked my wife Karen to legally change her name to Ditka, but that didn’t go over so well. I have been living in a combination of shock, sadness, and urgency since November 23, 1986. Still waiting for that right coach to come along who could rekindle our dominance. My desperation got so muddled that I had optimism for Marc Trestman. Marc Trestman! A Canadian Football League Coach! See how bad it got?

Then there was the litany of Bears quarterbacks. So many that if I listed them, I would need to change the Dells Events from a weekly to a daily paper. Yet, let me name just a few…Cade McNown, Craig Krenzel, Doug Flutie, Kyle Orton, Rex Grossman, Mitchell Trubisky, and something called a Caleb Hanie. Of course, Packer fans have their all-time favorite Bears quarterback, Jay Cutler. Jay had his share of games in which he threw more touchdowns to Green Bay defensive backs than to Bears receivers. Proof again that my team is cursed.

To be a Bears fan today means that you may have to endure draft busts, questionable ownership, and the occasional double doink or two. Still, being a Bears fan also means that you are part of a legacy that includes the foundation of pro football in George Stanley Halas, the sweetness of Payton, and the toughness of Butkus and Nagurski. We have the “Superbowl Shuffle” on our side, headbands, refrigerators, Soldier Field, and name a better sports or tear-jerking movie than “Brian’s Song”?

If there is just one bright spot since that horrid day in 1986 it is that I began to see there are a lot of loud and proud Bears fans in our town. Look around, people in high places are Bears fans in this community. Banking leaders, teachers, cops, doctors, prominent business owners, even this paper’s editor are all Bears fans. I heard a Bears fan was even elected to be a three-term mayor of our great city and even had the audacity to hang an Urlacher jersey in the mayor’s office for all to see. One could argue that Bears fans are truly in charge of things around here, which explains why this is such a great place to live! A Bears haven in Packerland! So, being a Bears fan in Wisconsin Dells isn’t all bad. Yes, we have to endure the continued bashing by our friends and relatives who put foam cheese on their heads and brag about the Packers beating the Bears again last week. But one thing is for certain, us Bears fans are a tolerable bunch. After all, we let you live in our town, “Da Dells” don’t we?

Landers

Brian is a former law enforcement officer, county board supervisor, and mayor. He is a longtime Dells resident who is now a backyard chicken rancher and humorist.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Trump's trolling of Greta Thunberg was petty and tacky, but she is fair game for criticism
Opinion

Commentary: Trump's trolling of Greta Thunberg was petty and tacky, but she is fair game for criticism

Let's agree that President Trump is a bully and a blowhard and that his tweet mocking Greta Thunberg, the teenage Swedish climate activist, was tacky and mean-spirited. On Thursday morning Trump tweeted this about Thunberg, Time magazine's "Person of the Year": "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, ...

Commentary: A dangerous abortion law is allowed to stand
Opinion

Commentary: A dangerous abortion law is allowed to stand

This week, the Supreme Court announced, without explanation, that it would not hear a challenge to Kentucky's so-called Ultrasound Informed Consent Act, which requires women to submit to a narrated ultrasound before receiving an abortion. The court's inaction leaves a dangerous law on the books, one that endangers not only women's rights but also medical ethics. The Kentucky statute compels ...

+5
Commentary: Should we really be shocked that the government lied to us about the Afghan war?
Opinion

Commentary: Should we really be shocked that the government lied to us about the Afghan war?

Surprise, surprise, the U.S. government - over the last three presidential administrations - has lied to us about progress in the Afghan war, the longest conflict in American history. According to the Washington Post, which sued the government for the release of candid interviews with more than 400 officials - generals, diplomats, aid workers and Afghan government personnel involved in the war ...

Commentary: As Reform Jews, we must consider reparations for American slavery
Opinion

Commentary: As Reform Jews, we must consider reparations for American slavery

Americans in general and faith groups in particular increasingly find ourselves reckoning with our nation's bigoted history and struggling with how to dismantle the racist systems and structures that persist to this day. As the largest Jewish denomination in the United States, it's time for the Reform movement to join this conversation. It's time for us to talk reparations. When I first read ...

Commentary: 'Shut up,' he explained. Making sense of Trump's incoherent letter to Nancy Pelosi
Opinion

Commentary: 'Shut up,' he explained. Making sense of Trump's incoherent letter to Nancy Pelosi

  • Updated

President Trump's six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing his impending impeachments is ... quite a read. What it isn't is a coherent or convincing defense of the actions for which he almost certainly will stand trial in the Senate for "high crimes and misdemeanors." Rather, it's a sort of greatest hits that will be familiar to any consumer of Trump's tweets. For example, he ...

Commentary: Millions wasted on charter schools
Opinion

Commentary: Millions wasted on charter schools

  • Updated

Between 2006 and 2014, the federal government gave the state of Iowa millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded grants to open 11 new charter schools. Ten of them promptly failed, after burning through more than $3.66 million of taxpayers' money. During the same period, Kansas received $8.9 million in federal grants to finance 29 new charter schools. Twenty-two of those schools - 76% - closed or ...

Commentary: The high price of extending my wife's life
Opinion

Commentary: The high price of extending my wife's life

Doctors told my wife there was "very little chance" her breast cancer would return. But five years later, three months after Paula's 51st birthday, I typed "prognosis of metastatic breast cancer" into my browser and through tears read the search results: "dismal prognosis," "incurable," "median survival of three years." Paula's doctors urged us not to despair - there were great new medicines ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News