Landers column: Remembering a brutal attack

To be a Bears fan today means that you may have to endure draft busts, questionable ownership, and the occasional double doink or two. Still, being a Bears fan also means that you are part of a legacy that includes the foundation of pro football in George Stanley Halas, the sweetness of Payton, and the toughness of Butkus and Nagurski. We have the “Superbowl Shuffle” on our side, headbands, refrigerators, Soldier Field, and name a better sports or tear-jerking movie than “Brian’s Song”?

If there is just one bright spot since that horrid day in 1986 it is that I began to see there are a lot of loud and proud Bears fans in our town. Look around, people in high places are Bears fans in this community. Banking leaders, teachers, cops, doctors, prominent business owners, even this paper’s editor are all Bears fans. I heard a Bears fan was even elected to be a three-term mayor of our great city and even had the audacity to hang an Urlacher jersey in the mayor’s office for all to see. One could argue that Bears fans are truly in charge of things around here, which explains why this is such a great place to live! A Bears haven in Packerland! So, being a Bears fan in Wisconsin Dells isn’t all bad. Yes, we have to endure the continued bashing by our friends and relatives who put foam cheese on their heads and brag about the Packers beating the Bears again last week. But one thing is for certain, us Bears fans are a tolerable bunch. After all, we let you live in our town, “Da Dells” don’t we?