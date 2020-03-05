Landers column: Tax tips from a rodeo clowning, bootlegging, hitman

Legal Notice: I am not a tax expert, accountant, nor really have any business telling you how to do your taxes. Any advice taken from this column, or any column I write for that matter, is surely able to land you in an office surrounded by serious-looking people who don’t find humor in my advice. I know, I’ve been there.

This is the time of year when millions of hard-working, honest, Americans are filing their taxes. We share the feeling of waiting to see what the end result is and whether or not a decent tax refund will be coming. In order to get you the biggest return possible, I have developed some methods to guarantee a big, fat check coming from our friends at the IRS.

First, and this is very important, it is important to have a job in which you can claim some write-off’s. If you do not have a job that allows write-off’s, you can always make a second job up as long as you can fake it pretty good. An example of this would be to claim you are a bootlegger. Now, this is sure to probably get you audited, but don’t worry about that minor detail. To prove you are a bootlegger at your audit, just put some of the cheapest gin you can find into a rinsed-out ketchup bottle and offer it to the nice man or woman who does your audit. Tax tip: the ketchup bottle and the cheap gin is a write-off so keep those receipts. Being a bootlegger gets you a whole bunch of mileage and vehicle reimbursements that will be sure to increase your tax refund. And, the IRS doesn’t have authority to investigate interstate commerce or alcohol laws so they can’t say anything that your second job is actually illegal. So there!