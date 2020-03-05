Landers column: Tax tips from a rodeo clowning, bootlegging, hitman

Legal Notice: I am not a tax expert, accountant, nor really have any business telling you how to do your taxes. Any advice taken from this column, or any column I write for that matter, is surely able to land you in an office surrounded by serious-looking people who don’t find humor in my advice. I know, I’ve been there.
This is the time of year when millions of hard-working, honest, Americans are filing their taxes. We share the feeling of waiting to see what the end result is and whether or not a decent tax refund will be coming. In order to get you the biggest return possible, I have developed some methods to guarantee a big, fat check coming from our friends at the IRS.
First, and this is very important, it is important to have a job in which you can claim some write-off’s. If you do not have a job that allows write-off’s, you can always make a second job up as long as you can fake it pretty good. An example of this would be to claim you are a bootlegger. Now, this is sure to probably get you audited, but don’t worry about that minor detail. To prove you are a bootlegger at your audit, just put some of the cheapest gin you can find into a rinsed-out ketchup bottle and offer it to the nice man or woman who does your audit. Tax tip: the ketchup bottle and the cheap gin is a write-off so keep those receipts. Being a bootlegger gets you a whole bunch of mileage and vehicle reimbursements that will be sure to increase your tax refund. And, the IRS doesn’t have authority to investigate interstate commerce or alcohol laws so they can’t say anything that your second job is actually illegal. So there!
Another good possible job for your tax break is a rodeo clown, because one can imagine that rodeo clowns go through a lot of clothes, make-up, medical bills, suspenders, and exercise equipment that would all be tax write-off’s for you. Not that I have looked too hard, but most pictures of rodeo clowns I have seen on the internet don’t get a good shot of their faces. They are mostly tossed up in the air by a 6,000 pound animal who hates everything, cowering in pain, or they are hiding in barrels. So, to prove you are indeed a rodeo clown, print off a couple of faceless pictures of tossed rodeo clowns from the internet, or take a couple of pictures of the orange barrels in any construction zone, and hang them on your living room wall to give the impression of how proud you are of your rodeo-clowness. Tax tip: Print some of those in black and white and mix them in with the colored ones, then say those are pictures of the long-line of rodeo clowns that run in your family. Yes, the ink cartridges, frames, paper, computer, printer, nails, hammer, living room wall, and internet fees are all tax deductible as a business expense.
Again, it is important to keep receipts for all of your expenses and purchases. If you don’t, you will need to find replacement ones that closely match your “expenses”. A good location for replacement receipts can come from the obvious. Trash cans at the exits by Walmart are good, but are sometimes soaked in Mountain Dew and smell like beef jerky and Marlboro’s so be sure to air them out or the IRS may get suspicious. For you younger readers, you may find receipts for big ticket items like jewelry and household appliances in your dad’s or grandfather’s underwear drawers. Everyone knows that any male born before 1980 learned that the safest place to keep important documents, receipts, firearms, and old birthday cards are in the underwear drawer. So, if you need to pad your refund, go raid dad’s underwear drawer for that receipt of the earrings he bought your mom for Mother’s Day in 1981, or the VCR Grandpa purchased from Sears in 1990. You will have to alter the dates, or just tear that part of the receipt off, and make sure you justify the VCR was purchased for rodeo clown training tapes.
Now, the very best job to claim for tax write-off’s is that of a hitman, or hitwoman to be gender equal. It is important to list this job as a “professional” hitman or hitwoman because if you don’t, the IRS could assume this is a hobbyist career and will not get you the same level of write-off’s as that of a professional. Claiming employment as a hitman, or hitwoman, is great because you can write off a ton of cool things. Luxury cars, fancy clothes, airfare, expensive meals, and if you ever wanted to take trips to exotic places like Morocco, Paris, Dubai, or Fargo, these are typical places where hitmen travel to according to the mountains of factual research I’ve done on Netflix. You can literally tour the world with the finest clothes on your back and renting the top choice cars by claiming you are a hitman, or hitwoman. Tax tip: Most IRS agents probably will not even audit you if you claim you are a hitman, or hitwoman, for obvious reasons. If they do, offer to meet them to discuss your return at an abandoned dump, or near a remote area of the river.
So, there you have it. The best tax advice available from a non-tax advisor available, or at least free advice courtesy of the Dells Events. While other columnist may give you tips on parenting, cooking, or even who they think you should vote for, I give you something useful that puts money into your wallet. Oh, and if you are an IRS agent reading this, please note that the actual author of this column is a guy by the name of Jason Cuevas, who is currently out of the office driving a Bugatti in Vienna right now. I’ll let him know you called.
Editor’s note: Brian Landers is the actual author of this column.
Opinions expressed by Brian do not necessarily reflect those of the Dells Events or associations Brian may have. Brian can be reached at brianlanders@charter.net