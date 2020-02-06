Landers column: That wiry smile

They don’t make men like this anymore. A man who is now coping with the loss of memory and ability while still maintaining every ounce of pride and dignity as the Trooper standing tall and firm next to that sedan. A man who always wears a watch, always tucks in his shirt, and always listens before speaking. While gentle and unassuming in his presentation, there lies little doubt that he is a man among men no matter what toll time has taken.

I was too young to really know my grandfathers before they passed. I also never felt I needed or longed for the surrogate grandfather to fill any void in my life. Quite frankly, a fatherly and grandfatherly presence is something I have learned to live without. However, my time with my new friend had a grand-fatherly feel to it. A man who is more than a neighbor. A man who knows a thing or two about life, and was willing to share that knowledge through a wandering story, or through a short comment and wiry smile as I imagine he gave to someone trying to justify going 15 over. Either way, they both hit home in his delivery.

A tribute is often reserved for times when people pass. However, I think it fitting to write a tribute to one of the classiest men I have ever known while he is still with us. Perhaps on a good day, this will resonate with him. There will come a day that Francis Honish will be called home, he is 93 now and only God knows when that day will come. But when it does, I am sure to smile. For somewhere up in heaven, Francis will be riding on a sun-kissed highway in a Ford convertible with his beloved Dorothy at his side, with a wiry smile on his face and a renewed twinkle in his eye.

