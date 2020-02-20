Landers column: The beaked and famous

It is not easy living with celebrities. As expected, many celebrities have different lives when in the comfort of their own homes. The privacy and solitude offered by one’s home usually allows the famous a chance to be themselves, let their hair down, and escape the glitz and glamour of the public eye. Not my celebrities though, they strut around all day with the same diva attitude displayed by a Kardashian on a catwalk.
Yes, I am talking about our famous backyard chickens: Laverne, Shirley, Thelma and Louise. Having backyard chickens has become more than an appreciating experience for my daughter and the benefit of fresh eggs. It has become a badge of honor that we get to live with local celebrity trailblazers, or at least dirt grazers, that were the first permitted flock in our city limits. Wherever I go, people often ask how our chickens are doing? They don’t care about me, or my wife or daughter, they want to know what those chickens are up to? So, allow me to give you a glimpse into the lifestyles of the beaked and famous.
Just like celebrities, our girls have their own flamboyant personalities. Thelma, the alpha hen, has a sense of quiet confidence about her. Thelma is cautious not to take her dust baths when company is around so as not to get caught by a paparazzi’s camera in such a compromising scene. She does not always partake in the other hen’s games and antics, as she is too good for that, and such childish behaviors are beneath her. She doesn’t say much either. While the other hens may sing their “egg song” after producing in the nest, Thelma is too dignified for any squawking. She would prefer to strut about the yard with her iridescent feathers glistening in the sun while wild birds and squirrels marvel at her beauty.
Then there is Louise, Thelma’s sister who is the rebel of the group. Always the first one to try a new perch, pick and scratch a new area, greet a stranger, and try new foods. Louise is also a modern-day adrenaline junkie too, which is evident by how close she likes to get to a German Shepherd’s snout or in the path of my wife’s SUV when she is trying to get to work.
Shirley is our flock’s misfit. Half the time her feathers are out of place, she has dirt all over her face, her comb is crooked, or she has food sticking out of her beak. Shirley is also the scorn of her flock, as she doesn’t possess good manners and doesn’t always make the best decisions. Like the time she decided to peck the string to break the hen house door, locking her in and locking the others out. We all have that one member of the family that proves Darwinism is alive and well, in our flock its Shirley.
The last of our feathered stars is Lavern. She isn’t the nicest chicken, and will often lure you in to seemingly want to be petted only peck you and run away. Lavern wanders around with a grumpy look on her face, kind of like those two old Muppets who sit in the balcony complaining about the show all the time. Only this grumpy face eats bugs and likes to stare at you like a UFC fighter waiting for the bell to ring.
As you can tell, we live with a wide variety of feathered attitudes. Our chickens do get a lot of attention from our friends and neighbors, and indeed they are a great conversation piece. More importantly, they have truly become part of our family. We spoil our girls, attitudes and all. They get a plentiful supply of meal worms as a treat, warm oatmeal with blueberries on cold winter mornings, a large hen house, complete with an automatic door opener and WiFi camera for us to check on them, and plenty of hugs and comfort from our daughter. While some may consider backyard chickens to be loud, smelly, and messy, many are surprised just how tame, quiet, and clean our girls really are.
If you are interested in learning more about what it takes to start and care for your own hens, in or out of the city limits, I will be giving a presentation on backyard chickens at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7th at the Kilbourn Library. I’ll even be bringing Thelma and Shirley along as a meet and greet to show how tame a well-raised flock can be. Raising hens has been a wonderful experience, and I’m happy to share what knowledge I’ve gained with others so you can decide if raising hens is right for you too. Besides, having more celebrities in the Dells would truly be egg-citing.
Brian can be reached at brianlanders@charter.net