Landers column: The beaked and famous

Then there is Louise, Thelma’s sister who is the rebel of the group. Always the first one to try a new perch, pick and scratch a new area, greet a stranger, and try new foods. Louise is also a modern-day adrenaline junkie too, which is evident by how close she likes to get to a German Shepherd’s snout or in the path of my wife’s SUV when she is trying to get to work.

Shirley is our flock’s misfit. Half the time her feathers are out of place, she has dirt all over her face, her comb is crooked, or she has food sticking out of her beak. Shirley is also the scorn of her flock, as she doesn’t possess good manners and doesn’t always make the best decisions. Like the time she decided to peck the string to break the hen house door, locking her in and locking the others out. We all have that one member of the family that proves Darwinism is alive and well, in our flock its Shirley.

The last of our feathered stars is Lavern. She isn’t the nicest chicken, and will often lure you in to seemingly want to be petted only peck you and run away. Lavern wanders around with a grumpy look on her face, kind of like those two old Muppets who sit in the balcony complaining about the show all the time. Only this grumpy face eats bugs and likes to stare at you like a UFC fighter waiting for the bell to ring.