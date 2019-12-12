Landers column: What chairs have you sat in?

George Strait wrote a song called “The Chair.” If you are familiar with the song, it’s about a man in a bar who hits on a woman under the ploy that she was sitting in his chair, which she wasn’t. There is a lot to think of when one considers a simple chair.
A chair of a different kind got me thinking this past summer. As many of you noticed, I took some time off from writing for a variety of reasons. My mom had to start hospice in May, and passed away on July 27. Since her health started failing in November 2018, I spent plenty of time in chairs. The first one that made me think about chairs in more detail came in an ICU room in May. As I sat at the foot of her bed, I thought she was going to die that night. Her heart rate climbed over 180 beats per minute and she groaned in discomfort, I wonder how many other people have sat in that very same chair watching someone in anguish? What tales could that chair tell? The worry of a parent wondering what lies ahead for their daughter or son? The prayers offered for a husband or wife to pull through? Or the despair of any loved one realizing how fragile life is? I knew I was not the first in that chair, and I would not be the last.
Another chair came to mind as I struggled to overcome diverticulitis from late June until November. If you ever had the pleasure of sitting in a chair drinking liquid chalk, waiting for chemicals to be shot through your veins to light up your insides for an abdominal CT scan, you’ll know what I mean. I did it three times in five months, and the berry-flavored chalk never really became easier to swallow. Still, I knew others around me had it much worse. I watched and admittedly eavesdropped on a few conversations between those waiting for imaging and their loved ones. Talk of chemotherapy treatments, surgeries, financial strains of being out of work. Again, each chair had stories to tell. My chair wasn’t so bad after all.
Or the chair my wife sat in as I recently underwent some major surgery to reconstruct my foot and ankle from something called Charcoat-Marie-Tooth disease. I was diagnosed with this about 15 years ago but have had it since birth. A form of muscular dystrophy, it attacks your hands and feet causing nerve damage, muscle loss, and deformities. My right foot became so deformed that every day became a struggle to walk, so I elected for the reconstructive surgery and many months of recovery ahead. Coming out of surgery, wheeled into recovery and highly uncomfortable from the anesthesia, there was my wife of twenty-five years, one month, and fifteen days. I could tell she was scared but relieved that the surgery was over. It’s not often that a man can publicly thank his wife for her ongoing love and support, so please allow me to do so here. Without Karen in my life I could never have the strength and encouragement to face some of the issues that impacted me in a tough 2018, but she was there pushing me to meet and overcome these challenges. She is indeed my best friend ever.
The words I write in this column are not new to many of you. For I am sure all of you at some point in time have sat in similar chairs. Hoping, praying, laughing, crying. Those chairs have seen it all. Being in those chairs takes equal parts love and courage that tests our internal strength to continue to be who we are without caving to despair. Who would ever think that the simple act of sitting could be so hard?
I hope that I have many years left on this beautiful Earth for I have other chairs to occupy before I go. I hope to sit in an uncomfortable high school bleacher to see my daughter graduate, or maybe in a church pew to watch her marry. I have restaurant and theatre seats on date nights with my wife, and I will probably forego a chair and use the warm sand to plant myself in when we finally get to the beaches of Southern California next summer. Section 230 at Wrigley Field, the front pedestal seat on my fishing boat, a recliner on my back deck listening to the sounds of a Whiporwhil at dusk, or sitting across from friends and family before Christmas dinner as Frank Sinatra’s Christmas CD plays in the background. There are many seats in life that are much easier and more enjoyable to be in than others. The chairs we use are not as important as the moments in them and the giving of our love when we occupy them.
There is a line in that George Strait song that goes, “Are you waiting for someone to meet you here? Well that makes two of us, glad you came.” Let us all remember to never pass those opportunities to be in those chairs when others need us the most. Let us also remember that there are times when we have to rise off our own chairs that want to keep us from all that life has to offer.
Brian is a former law enforcement officer, county board supervisor, and mayor. He is a longtime Dells resident who is now a backyard chicken rancher and humorist.