Landers column: What chairs have you sat in?

Or the chair my wife sat in as I recently underwent some major surgery to reconstruct my foot and ankle from something called Charcoat-Marie-Tooth disease. I was diagnosed with this about 15 years ago but have had it since birth. A form of muscular dystrophy, it attacks your hands and feet causing nerve damage, muscle loss, and deformities. My right foot became so deformed that every day became a struggle to walk, so I elected for the reconstructive surgery and many months of recovery ahead. Coming out of surgery, wheeled into recovery and highly uncomfortable from the anesthesia, there was my wife of twenty-five years, one month, and fifteen days. I could tell she was scared but relieved that the surgery was over. It’s not often that a man can publicly thank his wife for her ongoing love and support, so please allow me to do so here. Without Karen in my life I could never have the strength and encouragement to face some of the issues that impacted me in a tough 2018, but she was there pushing me to meet and overcome these challenges. She is indeed my best friend ever.