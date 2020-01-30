Landers column: When a dishwasher isn't

If you own a dishwasher, then you might understand the significance of this column. We own a dishwasher, have for pretty much the 25 years my wife and I have been married. Over time, and in different homes we have owned, we have owned several dishwashers. Despite their color, jets, brand, and features they all have shared a common trait in our household: they apparently cannot wash dishes, at least according to my wife.

Now maybe this debate has been brought up in your household. Maybe you are like me, that when you buy a dishwasher you foolishly expect it to wash dishes. You don’t hand wash your car before going through a car wash. You don’t wash your clothes by hand before you put them in the washing machine. Yet in our home, it is a requirement that dishes be hand cleaned before they go into the dishwasher.

My wife, bless her heart, has tried to ban me from ever loading the dishwasher. Apparently, on more than one occasion, I have…children may want to look away…. put dirty dishes in the dishwasher! The travesty! Not to mention the rules of certain things only go on the top shelf, glassware cannot be near other glassware, and certain bowls must always face a certain direction. The dishes that go into our alleged dishwasher have more regulations to follow than inmates at the county jail.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}