Landers column: When a dishwasher isn't

If you own a dishwasher, then you might understand the significance of this column. We own a dishwasher, have for pretty much the 25 years my wife and I have been married. Over time, and in different homes we have owned, we have owned several dishwashers. Despite their color, jets, brand, and features they all have shared a common trait in our household: they apparently cannot wash dishes, at least according to my wife.
Now maybe this debate has been brought up in your household. Maybe you are like me, that when you buy a dishwasher you foolishly expect it to wash dishes. You don’t hand wash your car before going through a car wash. You don’t wash your clothes by hand before you put them in the washing machine. Yet in our home, it is a requirement that dishes be hand cleaned before they go into the dishwasher.
My wife, bless her heart, has tried to ban me from ever loading the dishwasher. Apparently, on more than one occasion, I have…children may want to look away…. put dirty dishes in the dishwasher! The travesty! Not to mention the rules of certain things only go on the top shelf, glassware cannot be near other glassware, and certain bowls must always face a certain direction. The dishes that go into our alleged dishwasher have more regulations to follow than inmates at the county jail.
We’ve all seen the commercial of a lasagna- filled pan going into a dishwasher and coming out sparkling clean when the dishwasher is finished. I don’t see this as any form of technological magic as we have put a man on the moon, have self-driving cars, and even have talking innertubes. I would suspect that with the number of dishwashers sold in the United States, and the amount of dishwashing soap as well, that if that lasagna-filled pan commercial was a hoax we would know by now. Yet, even a bowl that once contained chicken broth has to be properly rinsed and even perhaps washed before it goes into the silver box next to the sink that is supposed to do that for you. I just don’t get it.
My wife, bless her heart, is a bit of a clean freak. I suppose if that is her worst fault then I am pretty lucky…which I am. Yet when we last purchased a dishwasher, I made sure we got one with the best ratings, the most jets, and the highest pressure to make sure that a lasagna-filled pan wouldn’t stand the chance in the thing. I thought for sure that would settle the long-time dispute in our household that dishes should not have to be cleaned before going into the dishwasher. Guess again.
I am sure I am not alone in my amazement that dishwashers are not really dish washers. Even though they are part of the big three of kitchen appliances, they apparently are held to a different standard than their colleagues, the stove and fridge. You don’t see anyone blowing warm air on a frozen pizza before they stick it in the oven. We don’t run a gallon of milk under cold water to get it ready for the fridge. So why is it that we have to clean a dish before it goes into a dishwasher?
I am sure some of you are reading this, rolling your eyes at me and siding with my wife, repeating her logic such as “Not all food comes off in the dishwasher”. My response to that is then put it in again, if it comes out dirty then add more soap the next time around! Or, “Rinsing dishes before they go in is easier on the dishwasher.” To which I will tell you that you are spending too much time caring about the workload of an inanimate appliance. Come on, I bet you don’t weigh your trash bags to make sure our local sanitation workers aren’t lifting too much! What kind of country do we live in when we care more about dishwashers than human beings?!
This is a serious issue impacting America, or at least in one home in Wisconsin Dells. Dishwashers are being pampered to the point they barely have to work anymore. But don’t blame the dishwasher, it’s not their fault. It is people like my wife, bless her heart, who are to blame. I am sure this column will resonate with those of us who see the value in making sure the dishwasher lives up to its name and mission in life, as we are also the same people that will probably be forced to use paper plates and eat with our hands for the foreseeable future.
