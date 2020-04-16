Landers column: Words is hard

To my readers, I continue this week to offer a light-hearted approach to offset the anxieties we all face today. May these columns help brighten your day.
If you have kids, you have most likely been asked to help with your kid’s homework. Now that every kid in our state is learning from home, that job of homework assistant might have increased for you as it has for me. Which is why I think I speak for most parents in saying that we need to be honest, some of the stuff kids are learning today is useless.
I consider myself an educated person. I am well read and have a few degrees to my name. Yet ask me to figure out how to add two fractions together and I display the intelligence quota of a character from Tiger King.
I will start with Math, and the insanity of trying to add fractions together. I will first say that never in the history of my professional life have I ever had to add two fractions together. I don’t even think that NASA engineers have ever needed to add two fractions together. Yet part of 5th grade math is adding fractions together.
Sample question: Johnny has 1 2/3 liters of milk and Sally has 3 1/8 liters of milk. How much milk do they have together?
My Answer: This is the United States of America. We don’t use liters to measure anything except the size of V-8 engines! Milk is measured in the good ol’ USA by one standard… enough in the jug to be polite and pour it into a glass, or just enough to drink it straight from the jug? Next question!
If adding fractions wasn’t enough, the teachers also try to throw in other senseless math problems involving decimals that will never be used or applied again in life. Decimals are nothing more than fractions trying to be fancy, like fractions who wear tuxedos to plays and eat French cheese.
Sample question: Billy is a quarterback that throws a football at 7.25 yards per second. How many seconds does it take Billy to complete a pass of 40 yards?
My answer: I am a Bears fan, we don’t know what it is like for our quarterbacks to complete a pass. Next question!
Then if Math wasn’t tough enough, add some English into the homework equation. Why can’t we just keep to the basics like nouns, verbs, and adjectives? Who saw a need to also learn things like adverbials, predicates, and participles? This not only complicates an already complex language, but it is also another needless collection of knowledge that will never be used again.
Sample question: Identify if the following is an adverbial phrase or clause: “The boy reached out to the teacher for help.”
My answer: Most of my Packer fan friends cannot speak in complete sentences and they do just fine in life. Why is this stuff important? Next question!
I get it though, K-12 teachers have curriculums and guidelines they have to teach to. I am sure if teachers had their way, they would be teaching more useful things like how to avoid speeding tickets on the interstate by slowing down near cross overs where Troopers like to hide, how to throw a baitcaster reel without getting a bird’s nest, and how to change the time on your car radio twice a year. Those would be educational standards that make sense.
Still, we get a glimpse into the lives of our hardworking and dedicated teachers as we parents have been thrusted into the world of K-12 education. If anyone would like me to tutor their son or daughter, I have a few waivers to sign and also charge $250 an hour, which is cheap considering learning them words is hard and speeding tickets are much more expensive.
Opinions expressed by Brian do not necessarily reflect those of the Dells Events or associations Brian may have. Brian can be reached at brianlanders@charter.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.