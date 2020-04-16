Landers column: Words is hard

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

To my readers, I continue this week to offer a light-hearted approach to offset the anxieties we all face today. May these columns help brighten your day.

If you have kids, you have most likely been asked to help with your kid’s homework. Now that every kid in our state is learning from home, that job of homework assistant might have increased for you as it has for me. Which is why I think I speak for most parents in saying that we need to be honest, some of the stuff kids are learning today is useless.

I consider myself an educated person. I am well read and have a few degrees to my name. Yet ask me to figure out how to add two fractions together and I display the intelligence quota of a character from Tiger King.

I will start with Math, and the insanity of trying to add fractions together. I will first say that never in the history of my professional life have I ever had to add two fractions together. I don’t even think that NASA engineers have ever needed to add two fractions together. Yet part of 5th grade math is adding fractions together.

Sample question: Johnny has 1 2/3 liters of milk and Sally has 3 1/8 liters of milk. How much milk do they have together?