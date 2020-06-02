LOPEZ COLUMN: Pandemic, Floyd killing proves love matters most

It all comes back to what we think about life. Is it a gift? Is it precious? One thing I worry about these last few weeks and months now: Have we been staying home out of respect for others more vulnerable than we are, or have we been hiding in an act of somewhat universal self-preservation? One of the healthy lessons from this time is a deeper appreciation of the fact that we are all going to die! If it's not coronavirus, it will be something somewhere, and we do not know the day or the time.

Which brings us back to Mr. Floyd. Right on the eve of Paul VI's feast day, as people were looting parts of the Twin Cities, there was an image making the rounds on social media. It appeared to be Jesus, falling under the weight of His cross. But beside Him were the words, "I can't breathe" -- the words Floyd said as an officer's leg on his neck must have made breathing impossible. I saw a flare-up on Facebook, one man calling the comparison a stretch saying that Jesus was a god, not a man, after all. But that is precisely the point the artist, I suspect, was trying to make, and that Paul VI was, too. We must see God in one another! You don't treat a man like a wild beast when you see the dignity that God has given us all through his son, Jesus Christ. And, yes, racism is certainly anathema to such radical life and love.

When the lights are out for a moment, we are uncertain; we reflect on what is most important to us. We've all experienced the pandemic in different ways, but shouldn't it serve as inspiration to love each other more? Many things matter to the functioning of society, but love is really the measure of our lives and what makes the difference in the lives of others. Love makes it impossible to needlessly and callously kill each other. Love keeps us from spreading hate on Twitter or Facebook or in real, in-person encounters. Love keeps us from destroying a man's livelihood, as we've seen in the burning and looting in Minneapolis. Love changes things, and we all have a limited time to do our part. What are we waiting for? Why are we wasting time on anything less?

