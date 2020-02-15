LOPEZ COLUMN: The real nature of mercy

There’s something about being in the bleak midwinter and having to think about suicide that seems especially unbearable. But just as many of us were in Washington protesting the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, activists were in New York’s state capitol intensifying their efforts to legalize doctor-assisted suicide in the Empire State. It’s the last thing anyone needs.

At a recent gathering in Albany where doctors, medical professionals and others gathered to protest legal suicide, Dr. Mary-Ellen Edmiston, a palliative-care specialist from Syracuse, said: “No patient should have to spend their final days in pain and torment. And with the medical resources now available to us, no one has to.” When people start to realize that there really are options that don’t involve taking lethal doses of medication to induce your own death, this debate and the dread of these kinds of devastating questions start to look different.

The idea of mercy has been politicized by activists on one side of this debate. But is it merciful to make someone feel like they are expendable, a burden, better off dead? The kind of thinking that would make people feel like they are better thrown away, as Pope Francis often puts it, is not only evil but has inevitable repercussions. At what point does a disability put you in that category? How about depression?

