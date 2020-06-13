MANIERI COLUMN: Empathy key to discussions about racism, policing

In the same way, those who sowed mayhem and chaos in cities across America only diverted attention away from legitimate protest, not to mention from Floyd himself, and have made it just about impossible to engage in productive discussions to ensure that what happened to Floyd never happens again.

And now, for an encore, progressives are pushing to defund (“dismantle” in the case of Minneapolis) local police departments.

This is what happens in a world of extremes. The advancing of agendas always supersedes the desire for reconciliation.

Let me just pause here to ask an obvious question. How does fewer cops on the streets or redistributing law enforcement funding help anyone, including people of color?

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Minneapolis City Council president Lisa Bender, who wants to “dismantle” the city’s police department, what a citizen is supposed to do if someone is breaking into her house and there’s no police force.

“For those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm is done.”