MANIERI COLUMN: Look beyond attack ads

In Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, is running against Democrat and former marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath.

In one of a series of ads, the McConnell camp tries to portray McGrath as a far-left radical, unhinged over the election of Donald Trump. McGrath is shown, in most unflattering black and white video and looking positively loopy, saying, in an angry tone, “I am not accepting of this!” McGrath, says the voiceover, wanted to “remove” Trump from office. She’s later called “Extreme Amy McGrath.”

McGrath is running ads of her own in which McConnell appears only slightly less evil than Mr. Burns of “The Simpsons.” One McGrath ad opens with a creepy montage of black and white McConnell photos with McGrath saying, “Mitch McConnell has spent his whole political career trying to stop people from getting affordable health care.” She goes on to tie McConnell to Kentucky’s high cancer mortality rate and its prevalence of heart and lung disease. Of course, Kentucky has one of the highest obesity rates in the country and is second to only West Virginia in cigarette smoking. So, there’s that.