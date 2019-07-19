The Wisconsin State Budget was signed into law July 3. On that day, Gov. Tony Evers also released general descriptions of 78 vetoes that reshaped much of the Legislature’s intent for the budget.
Several of the vetoes will have consequences for our communities and I am working on strategies to encourage the governor and his agencies to reconsider legislative intent and the potential impact on you. We have the opportunity to turn some things around and I am working hard to find ways to right the ship.
Nearly 19% of the vetoes, worth $172 million and 34 positions, changed legislative intent and gave unelected bureaucrats in state agencies the ability to decide where funds will be spent. My biggest concern about this is the philosophy of the current administration tends to lean toward allocating money and people to Milwaukee and Madison before sending it to rural communities.
For example, one of the most significant vetoes was to cut $15 million from funding that was allocated for local roads and to veto all of the language that described how the remaining $75 million would be distributed to local governments to fix our roads.
This put all of the money we allocated for local roads into the hands of unelected bureaucrats at the Department of Transportation. They were given carte blanche to spend the money. That’s not what we wanted. You elected me to look out for rural Wisconsin and this type of veto takes away my role to represent you.
As a result, my colleagues in the Senate and I have been working hard to clarify our intent for these dollars and we sent DOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson a letter to encourage him to follow our original plan.
On Thursday, Thompson announced the DOT mostly will return to our plan for the remaining $75 million in the state budget. Towns, counties, villages and cities will be eligible for the same percentages of the funding in the Legislature’s version of the budget. The biggest differences are the reduced funding and that transit projects and other non-road transportation projects also will be eligible. However, they only will be funded through the allocation for the specific type of municipality that applies.
Our local towns will not pay for Milwaukee’s trolley, but if Milwaukee wants to apply for money to expand the trolley for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, they can do so out of their own allocation. We’ll have to watch the city, village and county portions closely to ensure rural cities, villages and counties do not lose out to their urban counterparts.
Another good example of this issue happened in northern Wisconsin. The Legislature allocated $15 million for the Northern Wisconsin Regional Crisis Center to help northern counties with people facing mental health crises.
Right now, just like in southwestern Wisconsin, law enforcement in northern Wisconsin has to transport people in mental health crisis hundreds of miles to Winnebago Mental Health Institute because it is the only option. This is not fair to the person who is in crisis. They are taken hours away from their home when they need the support of their families and friends the most.
We have the same challenges in southwest Wisconsin. I was looking forward to working with several local groups in our counties to watch the roll-out of the Northern Wisconsin Regional Crisis Center to see if we could put together something together for the next budget.
Unfortunately, the governor vetoed the language to create the center and redirected the $15 million to expand the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison. This contradicts our intent for these funds to help a rural community with a mental health issue and further demonstrates the governor’s proclivity to send funds to Madison instead of rural Wisconsin.
There were other vetoes that made no sense to me or seemed to be aimed at personal, political retaliation. One of these vetoes cut $100,000 to fix the section of the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail that was destroyed in the 2018 flooding. Fortunately, the nature of the veto gave the Department of Natural Resources carte blanche to spend it on “trails or parks projects” and I am hoping to turn this back around and get the trail fixed. We need this trail open for economic development and tourism. It would be very sad if this veto happened because of political retaliation.
I also am concerned about the motivation behind vetoing $3 million the Legislature intended for a nitrate testing program for private wells. In the self-declared “Year of Clean Water,” the governor claims his veto was because the Joint Finance Committee would have to allocate the money once the program was designed and he didn’t want to give the Legislature funds to “potentially use for other purposes.” However, it seems odd to me the reason for his veto mirrors exactly what several of his vetoes do for state agencies. Why then can agencies spend money “for other purposes?”
Again, I am working on strategies to encourage the governor and his agencies to reconsider legislative intent and the potential impact on you.
