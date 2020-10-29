MARKLEIN COLUMN: My summer job tour included stops in Juneau County

This summer, I was honored to be hired by eight different employers in the 17th Senate District as part of my Hire Howard experiences. I sincerely appreciate the time each of the employers gave to me to help me learn about their operations, employees, successes and challenges.

My experiences took me to a wide variety of employers:

Iowa County Highway Department: I learned how to stripe and resurface local roads. It was hot, hot work. But we are very lucky to have an extremely talented and committed team of county employees who care about our roads and the people who travel our communities.

Reedsburg Ambulance Service: While we didn’t get any calls—good news, I spent time with the personnel and learned about their operations, equipment, training and challenges. I was amazed that our ambulances truly are mini-hospitals on wheels. They carry many medications and equipment to meet all of our needs. The knowledge and expertise of the staff is impressive.

Tashner Vision Clinic, Platteville: I worked alongside Dr. Michael Tashner and his team to learn how to conduct exams and test prescriptions for new glasses. I also learned about the insurance and billing side of the business. All of the staff have deep roots in our community and truly care for the people they serve.