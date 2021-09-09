MARKLEIN COLUMN: Sharing first hand view of refugees at Fort McCoy

Thousands of refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy. The base currently has capacity for about 13,000 people and they expect to continue receiving new visitors for a while.

I, along with several of my colleagues in the Wisconsin legislature who represent districts near Fort McCoy, visited with Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, senior commander at Fort McCoy and commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 88th Readiness Division on Aug. 25. He is overseeing all of the operations at Fort McCoy. Our goal was to understand the mission, ask questions and share the concerns of our constituents. Since my visit, I have been monitoring the mission at Fort McCoy and asking additional questions.

During my visit, we received a thorough briefing from Guthrie, the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and members of Guthrie’s team. We took a driving tour of Fort McCoy to observe the operations and I saw many families playing in the yards around the barracks and on the playgrounds. I saw busy laundromats, people hanging laundry to dry and walking around the base talking on cell phones and with each other. I saw people rebuilding their lives. I saw relief.