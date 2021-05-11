MARKLEIN COLUMN: Wisconsin needs balanced budget, not bloated budget

The Joint Committee on Finance took its first votes in the budget process. We returned to base budget which means that our next budget will begin with the current budget. This is the spending plan that Gov, Tony Evers signed and supported two years ago.

From here, we will build the next state budget by adding to the current budget. We will focus on reasonable, responsible and realistic priorities to support all Wisconsinites. Our approach takes us back to basics as we build the next state budget.

Members of the Joint Committee on Finance held four formal public hearings throughout the state. Each member also held listening sessions individually. We consistently receive input via emails, phone calls and letters. I am out-and-about as much as I can be, talking with the people I serve to understand their priorities.

Throughout these conversations, it is clear that the priorities for Wisconsinites are focused on the basics. You want us to fund roads, broadband, schools and healthcare. You want us to keep spending within reason. You want us to respect your tax dollars.

Our first votes remind Gov. Evers that this is Wisconsin, not Washington. We’re taking his bloated budget and right-sizing it to fit our Wisconsin values. This is not Biden’s budget, this is a Wisconsin budget.