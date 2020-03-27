NASH COLUMN: A case for a straight blue ticket on this Election Day

On April 7, unless the primary election is delayed, every eligible Wisconsin voter will have the same power and influence as a billionaire. Now, more than ever, they need to know which candidates will work for them, and not only for those who give them the most money.
Because so many candidates are running, it’s understandable that many voters haven’t had time to examine their pasts and policies. But this year it’s easy for me. I used to vote for the individual and not the party, but this time I’m voting blue all the way.
According to myvote.wi.gov, there are 12 Democratic candidates running for president on the Wisconsin ballot, even though all but Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have dropped out. In other words, a vote for anyone else is a wasted vote. On the Republican side, nobody had the courage or money to run against the current president, so he’s the only option for those who never vote across party lines, no matter how awful their candidate is.
I’m voting for former Vice President Joe Biden because of his decency, experience and the probability he will appoint qualified and caring people to lead the country’s most important departments and agencies. I believe he’s the one who can easily beat the most immoral, ignorant president to ever hold office.
For the Wisconsin Supreme Court, I’m voting for highly qualified Jill Karofsky. Her opponent, Dan Kelly, is backed by rich corporations because they know he will vote for their interests above those of most Wisconsinites and against groups or individuals who want to protect our air and water. He and the other conservative justices ruled against making oil company Enbridge carry insurance that would be used in case of a massive oil spill from their new pipeline. They didn’t care that in 2010, one of Enbridge’s pipelines polluted 38 miles of Michigan’s creeks and the Kalamazoo River, with a cleanup cost of $1.2 billion. If a spill occurs here, thanks to Kelly and the other conservatives on the court, the company isn’t required to have cleanup insurance, so we taxpayers could be responsible for much of the costs.
But the Wisconsin Supreme Court isn’t the only place where Wisconsin conservatives ignore the needs of the people. This month, every Wisconsin Republican in the House of Representatives — James Sensenbrenner, Glenn Grothman, Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil — voted against HR 6201, a bill that will provide essential aid to those financially hurt by the coronavirus. It passed 363-40 because all Democrats and most other Republicans in the House voted for it.
In the U.S. Senate, our own Ron Johnson was one of only eight senators to vote against it. And the week before, Johnson voted against a bill that would help students who were in debt to unscrupulous, for-profit colleges that defrauded them. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin voted to help the students. It, too, passed.
Anyone who follows the Thomas Voting Reports, published every Sunday in the Wisconsin State Journal, knows that Wisconsin Republican members of Congress consistently vote against the interests of our schools, students, working people, women and other minorities. Who do they care about? Polluters and other big money interests.
Our state GOP lawmakers have the same priorities. For one example, they pushed Assembly Bill 26 that related to medical providers. As Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach stated in his Feb. 17, newsletter, “This bill as amended allows providers to discriminate against patients based on citizenship status, religion, disability, gender identity, genetic information, health status and pre-existing medical conditions.”
Of course, the Republican majority passed it. But because we have a Democratic governor, Tony Evers, it was vetoed on Feb. 28. All of those with, or know someone with, pre-existing conditions, disabilities, etc. need to send him and their Democratic lawmakers a thank-you note.
And now we’re facing the medical and economic disasters resulting from the coronavirus. For weeks, the president and Fox Network pundits like Sean Hannity ranted it was a Democratic “hoax.” That’s despite that in January the president was told by medical experts and our intelligence agencies that it would be a pandemic. Instead of acting immediately, he chose to ignore the warnings. And because he’s a malignant narcissist, he determined it was a direct attack on him. Finally, after losing valuable time to address the issue, he admitted it was serious and declared a national emergency.
This year, because I care about America, morality, working people, students with huge debt, our air and water, our schools and fair taxation, I’m voting for Democrats across the ballot. Those representing the Republican Party left me no other choice.
Please vote. It’s never been more important.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
