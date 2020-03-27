NASH COLUMN: A case for a straight blue ticket on this Election Day

On April 7, unless the primary election is delayed, every eligible Wisconsin voter will have the same power and influence as a billionaire. Now, more than ever, they need to know which candidates will work for them, and not only for those who give them the most money.

Because so many candidates are running, it’s understandable that many voters haven’t had time to examine their pasts and policies. But this year it’s easy for me. I used to vote for the individual and not the party, but this time I’m voting blue all the way.

According to myvote.wi.gov, there are 12 Democratic candidates running for president on the Wisconsin ballot, even though all but Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have dropped out. In other words, a vote for anyone else is a wasted vote. On the Republican side, nobody had the courage or money to run against the current president, so he’s the only option for those who never vote across party lines, no matter how awful their candidate is.

I’m voting for former Vice President Joe Biden because of his decency, experience and the probability he will appoint qualified and caring people to lead the country’s most important departments and agencies. I believe he’s the one who can easily beat the most immoral, ignorant president to ever hold office.