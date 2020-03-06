NASH COLUMN: A moderate Democrat only chance for ousting Trump

On the evening of Feb. 28, at yet another campaign rally, the president told a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina, that the deadly coronavirus was the Democrats’ “new hoax.” Does he think his audiences are stupid, live in caves, or don’t believe anything unless they hear it from Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity or another Fox pundit?

Does he think they aren’t aware that leaders of almost every other country are issuing warnings and recommending precautions against the spread of the virus? On Feb. 28, the head of the United Nation’s World Health Organization reported, “Our epidemiologists have been monitoring these developments continuously and we have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at the global level.”

That’s not an exaggeration because although this virus is new, the mortality rate so far is 20 times higher than that of the influenza which has killed more than 12,000 Americans since October.

The president must think Democrats have extraordinary power to be able to convince other countries, as well as world and state health organizations, to believe the “hoax.” His absurd accusation is yet another indication that we can’t believe a word he says.