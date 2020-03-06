NASH COLUMN: A moderate Democrat only chance for ousting Trump

On the evening of Feb. 28, at yet another campaign rally, the president told a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina, that the deadly coronavirus was the Democrats’ “new hoax.” Does he think his audiences are stupid, live in caves, or don’t believe anything unless they hear it from Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity or another Fox pundit?
Does he think they aren’t aware that leaders of almost every other country are issuing warnings and recommending precautions against the spread of the virus? On Feb. 28, the head of the United Nation’s World Health Organization reported, “Our epidemiologists have been monitoring these developments continuously and we have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at the global level.”
That’s not an exaggeration because although this virus is new, the mortality rate so far is 20 times higher than that of the influenza which has killed more than 12,000 Americans since October.
The president must think Democrats have extraordinary power to be able to convince other countries, as well as world and state health organizations, to believe the “hoax.” His absurd accusation is yet another indication that we can’t believe a word he says.
What Democrats need to do is use their power to remove him from office. They can only do that by electing someone who can beat him in November. That means they need to nominate someone who is acceptable not only to Democrats, but to independents, swing voters and many Republicans who are begging for an alternative to Donald Trump. In other words, they need to nominate a moderate Democrat who is realistic and will work to unite, not further divide, the American people. After the past three years of turmoil, the American people are hungry for a calm and steady hand at the wheel.
I hear that confirmed by many Republicans who admit the president lies and has no credibility. They question his decisions, capabilities and mental health. Yet, they’d vote for him or stay home if their only choice was a far-left candidate. Democratic voters need to wake up to that reality if they don’t want Trump to win in November.
He certainly doesn’t deserve to win. On top of all his lies, there’s no doubt he’s abused his powers and obstructed justice. The Mueller investigation showed at least ten instances where he and his administration obstructed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He also obstructed the Congressional impeachment investigation and Senate trial by refusing to allow witnesses from his administration to testify and by denying the release of documents that would bear on that investigation. An innocent person wouldn’t have been afraid of what the documents or witnesses would have shown.
Meanwhile, his Republican enablers in Congress and state legislatures have encouraged his childish bullying, incompetence and corruption just because they want him to appoint judges who will rule in favor of their biggest campaign contributors. In other words, when it comes to cases that pit rich corporations against ordinary consumers like you and me, or groups that want to protect our air and water, those conservative judges will almost always rule in favor of the corporations. Look it up.
Those who want change are applauding Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar for dropping out of the presidential race. If they’d have remained, the moderate votes would have been split among so many that only Bernie Sanders would have a chance to win the most delegates. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is perceived almost as far-left as Sanders, so many voters don’t consider her a moderate even though she calls herself a capitalist. Sanders calls himself a democratic socialist, but most people don’t know the difference between that and a strict socialist. And in elections, perceptions are everything.
As conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg noted in the Wisconsin State Journal (Feb. 12), “The Democrats desperately need a candidate who gives moderates and Trump-exhausted Republicans an excuse to oust an incumbent in a time of peace and prosperity. The Trump team understands this, which is why it’s trying to bury Biden and boost Bernie. Unfortunately for the Democrats, they can’t see that.”
Some of us do, and Trump supporters surely do, because when he suggested at the South Carolina rally that they vote for the weakest candidate in Democratic open primaries, they knew what he meant. Being specific, a group called Operation Chaos 2020 is running ads to convince Republicans to vote in those primaries for Sen. Bernie Sanders to make sure Trump doesn’t have to face a moderate. If that doesn’t convince Sanders supporters to face reality, they’ll have to face a much grimmer reality on Nov. 3.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.