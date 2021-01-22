NASH COLUMN: Afterward - hope

And if they’re angry enough, they’ll believe anything someone who claims to be their savior tells them, even when it’s all lies. They want a quick fix, not realizing it takes honest and caring legislators to change things; legislators who can truly relate to their situations and who work to make their lives better and for their hard work to be fairly rewarded.

Biden fits that bill. I don’t know of any other politician who’s given his private phone number to people they’ve met on trains or on the street—people who told him they needed help with something when he didn’t have time to listen to their entire stories. And when they called, he answered and tried to help.

He’s also been one of the few high-ranking politicians who’s worked successfully across the political divide to accomplish important things for the American people. He’s respected by many Republicans he’s worked with, including Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham. If anyone can heal the great divide in Congress and in all of America, Biden can.

He’ll also work to conquer COVID-19, and to reduce pollution that causes the earth to warm and results in rising seas and more violent and destructive hurricanes, floods and tornadoes that not only cost taxpayers billions, but also many lives. And he’ll work with our long-time allies to promote peace across the globe.

But he can’t do it alone. He needs our help to heal what ails us. Let’s give him a chance.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.