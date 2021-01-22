NASH COLUMN: Afterward - hope

Because the deadline for this column is before Inauguration Day, all I can do is guess what will happen in the days before, during and after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I’m hoping there won’t be violence.
Never in my lifetime has the possibility of that happening before an inauguration ever crossed my mind. Then again, before Jan. 6, I could never have imagined that a group of Americans who call themselves “patriots” and who support a man who claims to be the “law and order” president, would storm the chambers of Congress, break windows and doors, attack Capitol Police officers, beat one with the pole of an American flag, kill one, ransack the offices of lawmakers and threaten to hang lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence.
They did that immediately after a rally presided over by Donald Trump, who apparently didn’t mind that some of them were wearing shirts with Nazi slogans, spewing white nationalistic venom, carrying Confederate flags and wearing military combat gear. He even encouraged them to “fight” and to march to the Capitol. “I’ll be with you,” he told them.
I’m hopeful that the violence won’t recur, mainly because many who took part in the desecration of our Capitol Building and threats to our lawmakers have been arrested and more are being sought. Their lives and reputations have been damaged forever because they believed the lies of the man they considered their savior. I’m hopeful that they and others have realized that any violence they perpetrate will damage them the most.
I’m also hopeful that those who fear non-existent socialism and communism will soon realize, they too have been victims of liars who continue to spread disinformation and baseless fears. No, Biden is not a socialist or a Marxist. He’s a realist who knows we need healthy businesses that pay fair and adequate wages. He believes in the “trickle-up” theory: when workers are paid fair wages instead of the lowest a company can get away with, they can afford to buy more goods and services, and everyone wins. That’s common sense.
President Biden is as moderate as they come. He has never been part of the far-left extremist groups. He isn’t involved in the Democratic Socialist movement, but he sees the benefits of many of their beliefs. Democratic socialism is practiced in many countries including Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland and Australia. In my long lifetime, I’ve never heard of the citizens of those countries having rebellions. In fact, many of them are on the list of the countries with the happiest people.
Biden knows people are happiest when the work they perform earns them the freedom to afford decent housing and adequate food, as well affordable health care, medications and higher education. That’s possible only when businesses pay fair wages as well as their share of taxes on profits, without using loopholes to get out of paying their share. Inequality based on that unfairness is what causes ordinary workers to be resentful because, while many work one or more jobs, they still struggle just to survive.
And if they’re angry enough, they’ll believe anything someone who claims to be their savior tells them, even when it’s all lies. They want a quick fix, not realizing it takes honest and caring legislators to change things; legislators who can truly relate to their situations and who work to make their lives better and for their hard work to be fairly rewarded.
Biden fits that bill. I don’t know of any other politician who’s given his private phone number to people they’ve met on trains or on the street—people who told him they needed help with something when he didn’t have time to listen to their entire stories. And when they called, he answered and tried to help.
He’s also been one of the few high-ranking politicians who’s worked successfully across the political divide to accomplish important things for the American people. He’s respected by many Republicans he’s worked with, including Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham. If anyone can heal the great divide in Congress and in all of America, Biden can.
He’ll also work to conquer COVID-19, and to reduce pollution that causes the earth to warm and results in rising seas and more violent and destructive hurricanes, floods and tornadoes that not only cost taxpayers billions, but also many lives. And he’ll work with our long-time allies to promote peace across the globe.
But he can’t do it alone. He needs our help to heal what ails us. Let’s give him a chance.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.