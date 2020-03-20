NASH COLUMN: Aging has its positives; it outweighs the bad and the ugly
0 comments

NASH COLUMN: Aging has its positives; it outweighs the bad and the ugly

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Surprise — this isn’t about politics, the stock market or the COVID-19 virus. It’s about old age, something we all experience if we’re lucky. With old age come the good, the bad and the ugly. But I’ll reverse the order so we end on a good note.

Some people think wrinkles and sags are ugly, but we could look at them as medals for surviving so long. I’ll go with that and get rid of the “ugly” altogether.

As far as the bad, there are often health concerns as we age, since our bodies, like anything else with moving parts, wear down with time. Eating well and exercising help to minimize the effects, but eventually we notice changes. There are often leg cramps, unexplained and fleeting pains, arthritis and memory loss.

I’ve tried everything to prevent night-time leg cramps and found only two things help: staying hydrated and stretching leg and toe muscles about 30 seconds each before going to bed. Some say magnesium helps, but it didn’t for me. As for arthritis, I and many friends have found that taking the supplement MSM or methylsulfonylmethane, which is actually just sulfur, eliminates or relieves arthritis pain. Since sulfur has been depleted in most soils, most of us lack it in our diets. In my case, taking it only a couple of times a week eliminates the neck pain I used to have whenever the weather changed.

Some memory loss is common as we age. Where there used to be a familiar word, there’s suddenly a black hole. As a result, I’ve learned to love synonyms. But sometimes they aren’t enough. Recently, it took me over a week to recall the phrase “self-fulfilling prophecy.” Nothing else would fit. The funny thing is that I wanted to use it in a column about aging to explain how we’re sometimes so anxious about something that we make it worse than it would have been.

Speaking of anxiety, older people start to fear things they’ve done their whole lives, like taking long trips, walking on snowy surfaces and climbing ladders. That’s normal. As we age, we tire more easily and may lose balance or get dizzy when turning abruptly or climbing onto stools or ladders. It just makes sense to use caution and avoid activities that often cause injuries to seniors.

Misplacing things is also common. One of my relatives, who’s older than I am, said he gets all the exercise he needs by traipsing all over his house looking for things he’s set down and walked away from. If my house was as big as his is, I’d qualify for the Olympics.

For me, the worse part about growing old is that I’ve lost so many beloved relatives and friends. The good thing is that I was so lucky to have had them in my life and am left with so many warm and loving memories.

In fact, many things about aging are positives. For one thing, we learn what’s important in life. Family and friends come first, and we often have more time to be with them. We get rid of things we don’t need, not only to remove clutter and make it easier to clean, but to make it less time-consuming for our loved ones after we pass away.

Because we have more wonderful memories, they often spur us to contact old friends or distant relatives. Looking through old photo albums reminds us of places we’ve been and people we’ve loved. And some of us gain a new appreciation for our parents and the challenges they faced.

If we’re lucky, we have time to pursue hobbies we love and to create something of beauty, either in art, crafts or words. One of my most prized possessions are the poems my disabled sister wrote. Knowing what a struggle it was for her to type, every letter of every word is a great gift. We may also choose to volunteer to help others or to educate ourselves on subjects we had no time for, or interest in, when we were younger. In other words, old age can present us with a variety of exciting opportunities.

We can also choose to leave a record of our lives. I do wish that my grandparents had written memoirs, so I’d know what they experienced — what joys and challenges they encountered, the feelings they had and the main events of their times. There are also a lot of things I wish I knew about my parents’ early lives. That’s why I’ve tried to leave a record of my own life for those descendants who may be interested to know what it was like to live in these times.

And then there’s the new appreciation for naps. Speaking of naps…it’s time. See you next week.

Pat Nash

Pat Nash

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Commentary: For an immigrant with a mum far away overseas, O'Hare Airport is no longer a lifeline
Opinion

Commentary: For an immigrant with a mum far away overseas, O'Hare Airport is no longer a lifeline

  • Updated

Most people I know hate Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. For me, that chaotic place at the end of the Kennedy Expressway has always been a source of deep comfort. If anything were to go wrong with my independent, 96-year-old mum in Great Britain, I've told myself since moving to Chicago 30 years ago, I can be at her side tomorrow morning. In fact, being as American Airlines has long ...

+2
Mary Schmich: Befuddled and grieving: As nursing homes restrict visitors in the COVID-19 crisis, one woman fears she'll never see her mother again
Opinion

Mary Schmich: Befuddled and grieving: As nursing homes restrict visitors in the COVID-19 crisis, one woman fears she'll never see her mother again

How quickly it happened. How quickly we lost the chance to touch certain people we love, to hold a hand, to give a hug, to wipe away a tear. Suddenly this new virus named COVID-19 marauds across the land, and, just like that, everything is changed. Trips to see friends and family are canceled. Weddings are postponed. Funeral gatherings are called off. Jobs vanish. This too shall pass, we tell ...

Commentary: I'm a doctor. If this 81-year-old can endure the coronavirus, you can too
Opinion

Commentary: I'm a doctor. If this 81-year-old can endure the coronavirus, you can too

Joe, a semiretired 81-year-old, never expected his Italy guys' trip to thrust him into the front ranks of COVID-19 patients. Joe's story goes against the grain of news about the coronavirus now gripping the world and providing epidemiologists and public health experts with the challenge of their professional lives. Joe is a patient of a medical colleague, and he and his wife gave me permission ...

Commentary: Want to serve your community during the coronavirus pandemic? Here's how to volunteer
Opinion

Commentary: Want to serve your community during the coronavirus pandemic? Here's how to volunteer

  • Updated

As the First Partner of California and as the Chief Service Officer of California, our first priority is to lift up California's families and most vulnerable communities. We believe wholeheartedly in elevating the value of service and creating a sense of community where the health and well-being of all of us is as important, if not more important, than our individual success. Embracing ...

Commentary: I'm not a teacher. My home 'school' is a joke. We need a better coronavirus education plan
Opinion

Commentary: I'm not a teacher. My home 'school' is a joke. We need a better coronavirus education plan

  • Updated

When we heard that the Los Angeles Unified School District would close schools for two weeks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, my two sons - one in third grade, the other in fifth - were thrilled because no school usually means they get to sleep late, watch too much television and enjoy their vacation. I knew the closure would a challenge because I'm still working and, no, the ...

Commentary: America has survived other calamities, we can make it through coronavirus too
Opinion

Commentary: America has survived other calamities, we can make it through coronavirus too

Every day in this COVID-19 time brings new urgencies, new revelations, new insights. The most stunning for me, believe it or not, was realizing that I am one of those people all the health officials and journalists are talking about when they mention vulnerable populations. When they used the word "elderly," I thought of old folks. Then they broke that word down and said, "people 60 and over." ...

+3
Commentary: Harry and Meghan just officially said goodbye to royal life. So what do they do now?
Opinion

Commentary: Harry and Meghan just officially said goodbye to royal life. So what do they do now?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swept back into London for what amounted to a farewell tour as royals the past few days. They brought their A-game as they went from grinning in the rain to kibitzing with former servicemen and women at an awards ceremony to sweeping into Royal Albert Hall, each in red formal wear, for the Mountbatten Festival of Music. And if they were worried about getting the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News