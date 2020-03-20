NASH COLUMN: Aging has its positives; it outweighs the bad and the ugly

Surprise — this isn’t about politics, the stock market or the COVID-19 virus. It’s about old age, something we all experience if we’re lucky. With old age come the good, the bad and the ugly. But I’ll reverse the order so we end on a good note.

Some people think wrinkles and sags are ugly, but we could look at them as medals for surviving so long. I’ll go with that and get rid of the “ugly” altogether.

As far as the bad, there are often health concerns as we age, since our bodies, like anything else with moving parts, wear down with time. Eating well and exercising help to minimize the effects, but eventually we notice changes. There are often leg cramps, unexplained and fleeting pains, arthritis and memory loss.

I’ve tried everything to prevent night-time leg cramps and found only two things help: staying hydrated and stretching leg and toe muscles about 30 seconds each before going to bed. Some say magnesium helps, but it didn’t for me. As for arthritis, I and many friends have found that taking the supplement MSM or methylsulfonylmethane, which is actually just sulfur, eliminates or relieves arthritis pain. Since sulfur has been depleted in most soils, most of us lack it in our diets. In my case, taking it only a couple of times a week eliminates the neck pain I used to have whenever the weather changed.