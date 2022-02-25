NASH COLUMN: America's use of labels doesn't make sense

The way Americans often label other Americans doesn’t make sense. People living in the U.S. who have Latin American roots are often called Latinos or Hispanics instead of Americans. They and their ancestors came from Central and South America, so they’re more American than those whose ancestors came from Europe. My ancestors immigrated here from Wales and Germany, yet I’ve never been called Welsh, German or European.

Native, or indigenous Americans, whose families are the original inhabitants of what’s now the U.S., are often called Indians, although their family history has nothing to do with India or the West Indies. According to Britannica.com, “The word Indian came to be used because Christopher Columbus repeatedly expressed the mistaken belief that he had reached the shores of South Asia. Convinced he was correct, Columbus fostered the use of the term Indios (originally, ‘person from the Indus valley’) to refer to the peoples of the so-called New World.”

And, although I don’t recall ever learning this in school, many scholars have discovered and revealed that Columbus was a murderer, torturer and tyrant, so it’s a mystery why we still honor him with a federal holiday. Numerous articles about his cruelties can be found online.

Since modern day Americans honor the man who apparently originated and encouraged immigration to the New World, why are so many Americans whose families immigrated here years ago now against immigration? Many of their ancestors fled poverty and persecution in Europe, yet they’re against others doing the same today. Is it the old, “I got mine and I don’t care about anyone else” selfishness? What else could it be?

Those white Americans with roots from places other than England must not be aware that most of their ancestors also faced prejudice, hatred and hurtful labels by those who’d been here longer. Wikipedia lists pages of ethnic slurs that were flung at immigrants from all over the world. But, no matter when it happens, the name-callers obviously lack dignity, self-esteem and compassion.

Most new arrivals have been considered low-class and hired to do only the dirtiest, hardest, lowest paying jobs. It’s still the same unless the immigrant has an advanced degree and/or experience in a highly technical, specialized profession.

But, we’ve seen it’s easier for white-skinned immigrants to blend in with other, white-skinned European immigrants. We know there are still many Americans who look down on African Americans and still call them hateful, derogatory names. They ignore the fact that the ancestors of most African Americans were kidnapped, beaten, and brought here on slave ships to be auctioned off like animals to the highest bidders. Their buyers were almost all rich white men who owned large, southern plantations. Once on plantations the slaves were forced to work the fields and were denied freedom, an education and everything else except what was necessary to keep them alive and working. That’s just part of the history many of today’s Republicans want erased from our schools’ history books.

Also, they most likely don’t want today’s children to learn that most of the southwestern United States once belonged to Mexico. After the bloody Mexican-American War, when Americans overpowered Mexican forces, and after an 1848 treaty, Americans took over almost all of what is now New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Texas, and parts of western Colorado. So, any Mexicans who come here now are just returning to land that once belonged to their ancestors. That fact, along with the history of slavery, is just another thing many Republicans don’t want our children to know.

According to the Nov. 10, 2021, issue of Business Insider, “More than four-in-10 Republicans (43%) are opposed to public schools teaching the history of racism, according to a new Monmouth University poll, while a slim majority approved (54%).”

Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican legislators in Florida are advancing bills that would allow parents to sue a school if any instruction caused students “discomfort, guilt or anguish.” Hey, homework causes a lot of kids to feel that way, so I guess they’ll have to ban that, too. Meanwhile, they rant about “cancel culture” and accuse Democrats of being “woke” and “Karens.” Do they realize how ridiculous they sound?

For decades, Black, Latino and Asian children and adults have felt true discomfort and anguish while they’ve been bullied, physically attacked, and sometimes killed because they’re not white. What have Republican lawmakers done about that?

Knowledge doesn’t cause discomfort; it results in understanding and compassion. Ignorance is what causes pain to innocent people. It’s time Republican lawmakers learned that.

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.