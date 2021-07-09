NASH COLUMN: Backyard provides insight into the rest of our world

I tried writing this out on my deck, but the animals kept interrupting. First, one of the resident chipmunks loudly insisted with “tsk tsk tsk”s that I feed it breakfast. After I tossed a couple of scoops of sunflower seeds onto the patio, the teenaged squirrel appeared, and I had to see if it was going to claim the whole patio or cede parts of it to the little guy.
While I was waiting to see which drama would unfold first, my idea for a column wafted into the clouds and was replaced by one inspired by the animals that share my backyard and teach me more about life than books ever have. My only job is to watch and listen.
In some ways, my yard and those of other people who feed wild animals are examples of government intervention. In nature, and in human societies, without that sort of intervention, it’s survival of the fittest. Weak or disabled animals either die from starvation or are prey for other animals. There are some reports of wild animals showing compassion, but those are extremely rare.
That also raises a question. Does feeding wild animals, including the birds, help them or make them weaker and unable to fend for themselves? When they depend on us to feed them, do they lose the ability to find their own food? When it comes to humans, I know that parents who do everything for their children aren’t helping them to become strong, independent adults. Does that work the same way when we regularly feed the animals? I don’t know, but unlike countries, there’s no way in my yard to feed only the weak and disabled.
Then there are animals that help themselves by helping one another. Many grazing animals, like deer and elk, travel in groups so they have protection from predators. They’re much more vulnerable when they’re on their own.
I saw proof of that when I lived in northern Minnesota. From my kitchen window, I could see a large pasture and, beyond it, a woods that ran its entire length. One day a deer leapt out of the woods and into the pasture as it tried to elude a lone coyote. When that coyote tired, another popped out of the woods and continued the chase. That went on until the deer was exhausted and fell to the ground. I couldn’t watch the rest, but it showed me the value of cooperation when trying to achieve a goal. The coyotes’ goal was to feed the whole pack. Thriving human societies have also learned that cooperation helps everyone.
There were also timber wolves on the farm that would saunter out into the pasture, but neither they nor the coyotes ever attacked our cattle or calves, or made a meal of our chickens, ducks or geese that roamed freely around our yard. I decided our farm animals were spared because deer were so plentiful up there.
It’s the same thing here in my yard. If the sunflower seeds are plentiful and spread out, the squirrels, birds and chipmunks are less aggressive. They stake out separate territories and eat in peace. But, when the pickings are slim, there’s conflict and, as with humans, the strongest and most aggressive get most, if not all, of the goodies.
That, and thick books of history show us that most wars between countries are caused by a lack of resources. If everyone has enough to prosper, they don’t need to conquer more territory. The exceptions are countries run by greedy and unscrupulous dictators who merely want more power.
So, what can we learn from our furry and feathered friends that could help us understand our own societies? What I’ve learned so far is that a thriving society needs a balance between common sense and compassion. In an ideal society, able-bodied people who work full-time should be able to afford adequate housing, clothing and food. Their taxes should go to help those who aren’t able to support themselves as well as to the things we all need like police and fire protection, a justice system, infrastructure and education. I add education because educating people to work in the trades and other businesses helps everyone by providing a qualified, self-supporting workforce that maintains a thriving economy.
In a country as wealthy as the United States, people shouldn’t have to work one or more jobs to support their families, and their health care should be a right, not a privilege. When a society encourages survival of the fittest, it means those who control that society are no better than heartless predators. But when everyone has enough, peace reigns because there’s no reason for aggression. Maybe some politicians should spend time in my backyard.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.