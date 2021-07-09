NASH COLUMN: Backyard provides insight into the rest of our world

I tried writing this out on my deck, but the animals kept interrupting. First, one of the resident chipmunks loudly insisted with “tsk tsk tsk”s that I feed it breakfast. After I tossed a couple of scoops of sunflower seeds onto the patio, the teenaged squirrel appeared, and I had to see if it was going to claim the whole patio or cede parts of it to the little guy.

While I was waiting to see which drama would unfold first, my idea for a column wafted into the clouds and was replaced by one inspired by the animals that share my backyard and teach me more about life than books ever have. My only job is to watch and listen.

In some ways, my yard and those of other people who feed wild animals are examples of government intervention. In nature, and in human societies, without that sort of intervention, it’s survival of the fittest. Weak or disabled animals either die from starvation or are prey for other animals. There are some reports of wild animals showing compassion, but those are extremely rare.