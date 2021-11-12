NASH COLUMN: Beating the blues: Turn off TV, tune out bad news, drop in to volunteer

So what can we do to make things better when bad news seems to be raining down on us every day? Fortunately, there are solutions that can help us overcome the negative feelings many of us have experienced.

First, we can cut back on the news, but when we do watch it, we can look for positives. People with retirement accounts are seeing the benefits of the stock market breaking historic highs. There are plenty of jobs, and wages seem to be increasing as a result. When people make more money, they can buy more goods, which helps businesses grow and results in even more jobs. Then there’s the bipartisan infrastructure bill that will result in well-paying jobs plus better and safer roads and bridges as well as expanded broadband access.

And, there’s something I just heard of, even though it’s been around a while. It’s from the Danish and is called Hygge, which is pronounced “hew-guh.” It’s a life choice meant to produce feelings of comfort and peace and is represented by logs burning in a fireplace, wooly socks, hot chocolate and good books. The Danes, known to be some of the happiest people on earth, have practiced it for ages.

We can also enhance our lives by feeling and being needed. Many schools, aging and disability centers, Boys and Girls Clubs, Habitat for Humanity, food pantries and more, welcome volunteers.