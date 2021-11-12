NASH COLUMN: Beating the blues: Turn off TV, tune out bad news, drop in to volunteer

For several years, we Americans have been buried in an avalanche of bad news.
Because of lies and misinformation spewed by some politicians and some extremist pundits, the subject of politics has damaged or ended many long-time, loving relationships. If that weren’t bad enough, along came the COVID-19 pandemic which should have united us, but again lies and misinformation coming from dishonest extremists and conscience-less opportunists have only deepened the divisions.
Even though 5 million people worldwide and at least 754,000 Americans, have died of COVID-19, there are still people who ignore, and often actively fight vaccinations and face masks. Because of that resistance, more people are dying and/or being hospitalized and running up huge medical debts.
In the Nov. 8 New York Times, David Leonhardt writes, “the gap in COVID’s death toll between red and blue America has grown faster over the past month than at any previous point.” He reported that “residents of heavily Trump counties were more than three times likelier to die from COVID in October than those in heavily Biden countries — 25 per 100,000 versus 7.8 per 100,000.” That’s not a coincidence, and should be a warning, but I doubt it will change many closed minds.
The political divisions and the pandemic have affected almost all of us in various and often multiple ways. Mental health care workers have reported much higher levels of anxiety, sadness, fear, stress, anger and irritability. Not surprisingly, that’s resulted in many more incidences of domestic and other types of violence.
So what can we do to make things better when bad news seems to be raining down on us every day? Fortunately, there are solutions that can help us overcome the negative feelings many of us have experienced.
First, we can cut back on the news, but when we do watch it, we can look for positives. People with retirement accounts are seeing the benefits of the stock market breaking historic highs. There are plenty of jobs, and wages seem to be increasing as a result. When people make more money, they can buy more goods, which helps businesses grow and results in even more jobs. Then there’s the bipartisan infrastructure bill that will result in well-paying jobs plus better and safer roads and bridges as well as expanded broadband access.
And, there’s something I just heard of, even though it’s been around a while. It’s from the Danish and is called Hygge, which is pronounced “hew-guh.” It’s a life choice meant to produce feelings of comfort and peace and is represented by logs burning in a fireplace, wooly socks, hot chocolate and good books. The Danes, known to be some of the happiest people on earth, have practiced it for ages.
We can also enhance our lives by feeling and being needed. Many schools, aging and disability centers, Boys and Girls Clubs, Habitat for Humanity, food pantries and more, welcome volunteers.
For those who are home most of the time, it’s a perfect opportunity to explore and experiment with their talents and aspirations. Those could include photography, writing, drawing, painting, woodworking or carving, fiber arts, decoupage, making music—even if it’s drumming on the bottom of a coffee can along with a favorite song, dancing, or singing.
For those with yards, now’s the time to prepare or renew garden and flowerbeds. Adding compost, mulching with leaves, planting bulbs, cutting back old stems and doing other outdoor chores helps our moods and gives us the Vitamin D we need.
Being anywhere in nature is a natural mood-enhancer. We’re lucky that Wisconsin has an abundance of natural areas that are usually uncrowded. An internet search for “Wisconsin natural areas” tells us that there are “currently 687 State Natural Areas encompassing almost 400,000 acres.” The DNR lists their locations and reminds us that there are usually no bathrooms, drinking water or other amenities, so be aware of that if you plan to spend much time at one. There are also state and city parks as well as lakes, rivers and streams with public access. We just need to remember to leave the areas as clean as or cleaner than we found them.
And, speaking of litter, when taking a walk in or out of town, it’s a good idea to take along a bag for collecting trash and recyclables. Since plastic bags disrupt and get tangled in recycling machines, which can also injure employees, never include plastic bags in recycle bins. Instead, they can be returned at most grocery stores.
The reasons for feeling down are numerous, but there are even more reasons and ways to experience happiness. Now that I’m finished with this column, I’m heading to the woods.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.