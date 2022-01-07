NASH COLUMN: Boredom is a choice

Some people say they don’t want to retire because they don’t know what they’d do with all their free time. But, many retirees say there’s not enough time to do all they want or need to do. They’ve learned there are unlimited opportunities to expand their experiences and knowledge, help others, improve their homes and explore their talents and gain skills—all while adding zest and enthusiasm to their lives.

Retired or not, there’s no end to what we can do in our spare time. Only a few examples are writing fiction or non-fiction; arts and crafts; wood or metalworking; any form of music and dance; and inventions, which can include new recipes. Our free time is a chance to try something new or expand on an activity we’ve enjoyed in the past.

Helping others is always an option that provides the giver feelings of accomplishment and happiness. Schools, aging and disability centers, food pantries, humane societies and other non-profits almost all welcome volunteers. Other groups like the Optimist and Lions clubs help those in our communities while many other charities help people all over the world. Most organizations include opportunities and information for volunteers on their websites.