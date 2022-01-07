NASH COLUMN: Boredom is a choice

Some people say they don’t want to retire because they don’t know what they’d do with all their free time. But, many retirees say there’s not enough time to do all they want or need to do. They’ve learned there are unlimited opportunities to expand their experiences and knowledge, help others, improve their homes and explore their talents and gain skills—all while adding zest and enthusiasm to their lives.
Retired or not, there’s no end to what we can do in our spare time. Only a few examples are writing fiction or non-fiction; arts and crafts; wood or metalworking; any form of music and dance; and inventions, which can include new recipes. Our free time is a chance to try something new or expand on an activity we’ve enjoyed in the past.
Helping others is always an option that provides the giver feelings of accomplishment and happiness. Schools, aging and disability centers, food pantries, humane societies and other non-profits almost all welcome volunteers. Other groups like the Optimist and Lions clubs help those in our communities while many other charities help people all over the world. Most organizations include opportunities and information for volunteers on their websites.
For those who want to further their education, age doesn’t have to be a barrier. Last weekend, I saw a story of an 88-year-old man who just graduated from college. But, education doesn’t have to be formal or cost money; self-education can be accomplished by browsing in libraries for subjects of interest or using the internet to do in-depth research on almost any topic known to man. Never before has it been easier to learn without leaving home. Searching on the internet for academic subjects or using YouTube for do-it-yourself projects provides more information than anyone could possibly use.
Homeowners can almost always find something that needs to be refurbished, changed or improved. That can mean new paint, different cupboards, carpet cleaning, and more. For those who rent, it’s also possible that, if asked, landlords may be happy to pay them to do needed maintenance or to update their properties.
Reading for fun is always an option for those who prefer to stay home, and joining book clubs is common for those who want to discuss books with others. Libraries are the best bet for finding what we want, since it’s free to check out books, but if you want a keeper, it’s easy to find new or used ones online or at your local bookstore. One of the best ones I’ve ever found is The Village Booksmith right here in Baraboo.
There’s also the opportunity to become involved in city, county or state governments, including school boards. Anyone who wants change or wants to contribute to the good of the community could consider running for office or campaigning for candidates of their choice. Retirement provides engaged citizens an excellent opportunity to ensure our local governments are working for the benefit of the majority of their residents.
For animal lovers, there are many animals in shelters that need permanent homes. The love we give a rescued animal is almost always returned ten-fold. Those who adopt dogs get the extra benefit of outdoor exercise if they walk them every day. Dogs also give us the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends at local dog parks where the animals can run free while their owners talk with fellow dog-lovers. It’s a win-win for the animals and their owners.
Instead of griping about our children or grandchildren being on their phones all the time, we could inspire them to try some of the above activities – activities that produce positive results as well as feelings of pride and accomplishment. Young people don’t usually get that from social media sites. According to research, they often get the opposite: feelings of inadequacy, negativity and inferiority that can and often do, lead to thoughts of suicide. I doubt that teenagers who’re writing a book, painting a picture, or building something would want to end their lives.
And, while I’m on the topic of social media, I have to add that there are benefits if it’s not abused and we’re careful when using it. I’ve made many friends I’d never have met if it wasn’t for social media. We share hilarious memes, inspiring quotations, amazing photos, informative news stories and much more. It can also be addictive, so balance is important.
For everyone, including retirees and those who are contemplating retirement, it’s good to know Robert Louis Stevenson was onto something when he wrote, “The world is so full of a number of things, I’m sure we should all be as happy as kings.”
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.