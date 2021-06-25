NASH COLUMN: Change is in the hands of voters

That’s why democracies are ideal: they give people the authority, through elections, to change leadership when a leader or group takes unfair advantage of their power.

But here, the pendulum swung too far back as lawmakers made it harder for unions to survive at all. The power then went almost exclusively to the rich, big banks and corporations, and that’s where we’ve been for quite a while. That’s where we’ll stay, too, unless voters elect lawmakers with courage and conscience who will reform how campaigns are funded, eliminate gerrymandering, make Election Day a federal holiday, and ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast a vote by mail, or in person without having to stand in line for hours. It should be evident to most Americans that things need to change if we want our state and federal lawmakers to end the constant bickering and get things done.