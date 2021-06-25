NASH COLUMN: Change is in the hands of voters

Lately I’ve been longing for the times before I cared about politics.
Those were the days when friends and families could get together without being concerned that someone would mention it; when no “news” channels broadcast completely biased stories and lies; when we voted with the assurance that, no matter who won, the winners would have the interest of the people at the top of their agendas and the losers would graciously accept defeat.
I was naïve back then, but it’s also true that not many years ago, lobbyists for filthy rich companies and individuals weren’t the ones who had the most influence on our elections. Most of the people who ran huge corporations had the good sense to know their companies would thrive if ordinary people could afford to buy the goods or services their businesses provided, making it a win-win situation.
And they did thrive for a long time. Unions were strong, and companies without unions had to pay a decent wage to compete with the unionized companies to get enough workers. One person’s wages could support a family and one parent could stay home and care for their children.
Then greed set in and some of the most powerful unions abused their power. They defended incompetent or irresponsible workers and insisted on such high wages that small, locally owned companies found it impossible to compete. The old saying, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely,” has always been true, no matter who wields the power.
That’s why democracies are ideal: they give people the authority, through elections, to change leadership when a leader or group takes unfair advantage of their power.
But here, the pendulum swung too far back as lawmakers made it harder for unions to survive at all. The power then went almost exclusively to the rich, big banks and corporations, and that’s where we’ve been for quite a while. That’s where we’ll stay, too, unless voters elect lawmakers with courage and conscience who will reform how campaigns are funded, eliminate gerrymandering, make Election Day a federal holiday, and ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast a vote by mail, or in person without having to stand in line for hours. It should be evident to most Americans that things need to change if we want our state and federal lawmakers to end the constant bickering and get things done.
One reason there’s so much division and governmental dysfunction today is that too many people watch or listen only to media that agree with their political biases. They’re not aware that their biases were formed by that media because they haven’t exposed themselves to sources that are neutral. As a result, they never learn anything their sources don’t want them to know. That’s why they’re so vulnerable and easily duped by lawmakers and their supporters who create and broadcast lies to their audiences and use them to campaign. I’m thinking of the former president referring to COVID-19 as a “Democrat hoax,” the same way he labeled talk of climate change, of the 2020 election being stolen, and a long list of other baseless accusations that fired up his base even though they are untrue.
Another reason for today’s disfunction is cowardice—the cowardice of lawmakers who are afraid of standing up for truth and justice. Many political insiders admit that most Congressional Republicans can’t stand the former president and know how corrupt he is, but they’re terrified of his “base” and think they need those votes to stay in office. I can’t imagine thinking that any job is more important than one’s own conscience or morality but, apparently, they don’t think that way.
That’s why Americans need to stand up and demand change. Their electing Joe Biden was the first step. The majority recognized that he’s a moderating force who knows how Congress operates and is experienced in negotiating with all sides. They also recognized that he’s a decent man who has integrity and morals; a man who doesn’t feel the need to call political rivals names, bully administration officials, or constantly lie and misinform to get non-stop attention.
But he’s facing a huge challenge. Like he did when Barack Obama was elected, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel has vowed to fight anything the president wants to accomplish, no matter how good it is for all of us. And most of the Republicans in Congress are too weak and cowardly to oppose him.
That’s why everyone who’s eligible needs to vote in all local, state and federal elections. Only our votes have the power to rid our cities, counties, states and Congress of cowards and to elect honest people who will work for all of us and who won’t abuse their power once they’re elected. Let’s do it.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.