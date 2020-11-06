NASH COLUMN: Change is up to us

As I write this before Election Day, pollsters and political gurus are predicting various outcomes. No matter who wins, there are bound to be feelings of anger, anguish, rejoicing and relief spread among Americans as well as our foreign allies and adversaries.
The last few years have been traumatic and nerve-wracking for any American who’s paying attention. Establishment Republicans have been torn over their desire for conservative policies and their horror at the words and behaviors of a president from their own party who embarrasses and disgusts them. Democrats have been angered that normally sane Republican lawmakers have said little or nothing and have sacrificed their decency in favor of their cowardice and fear of retribution from the president’s base. Few, if any, Americans have felt joy, comfort or ease over events that took place over the past four years.
It’s time to heal this nation. It’s time to reunite friends and family, and to realize that love can conquer division if we’re determined for it to happen. It’s time for Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Independents and everyone in-between who serves in a public office to listen to one another and work together to get important things done that will help our nation fight the pandemic and solve the problems that face us all. Why? Because we all love this country and what it represents: democracy, freedom and justice for all.
But how do we begin? First of all, we should realize it won’t be easy. But most humans are extremely adaptable and willing to change if they can see that the benefits outweigh the disadvantages. Do we want to renew our connections to former close friends or relatives with whom we disagree on politics, or do we want to continue avoiding contact with them? Are we willing to decide what’s safe to talk about and what isn’t? Are we strong enough to keep our resolve once we’ve made it?
As I write, I’m noticing the leaves slapping at the windows as they’re whipped in all directions and realize that politics is a lot like the weather. I can’t rake today with all this wind, but the wind will calm and then that chore will be possible. Timing, they say, is everything. We can’t force change, but we can determine the best time to start.
Our healing will be aided, and our divisions lessened, if the winner of the presidential election accepts the honor with gratitude to all sides for participating, and the defeated candidate accepts his loss with dignity and a desire to oversee a smooth transition. The nation will be stronger if the winner accepts that Americans are best served when everyone has the opportunity to express their opinions and that compromise is necessary to accomplish anything of importance. And there’s a lot to accomplish.
According to the Brookings Institution’s July report, because of the 2017 tax cuts, we “have a federal deficit almost twice as large than at the worst of the Great Recession in 2009.” And, “The federal debt, measured against the size of the economy, is larger than at any time since the end of World War II and is rising.” Somebody’s going to have to figure out how we’ll pay for that.
There’s the raging pandemic which has resulted in almost a quarter-million dead Americans, huge numbers of unemployed workers and struggling businesses. We need to slow the spread of the virus, manage treatments and vaccines and find workable solutions to its economic results. That’s why we need to come together as one nation. Individually, we can start small and contact those we’ve avoided to let them know the relationship we enjoyed is more important than the temporary political climate.
Nationally, members of Congress and state legislatures need to get off their partisan butts and work together. They need to accept that the progress may not be exactly what they want, but it’ll be better than no progress at all.
As voters, we can elect and encourage lawmakers who are sane moderates willing to compromise and work together, and not those from either the far-left or the far-right who incite division and have unrealistic expectations. That means recruiting candidates who are fair and fiscally responsible and who also work for equal rights and equal justice for all Americans no matter their gender, sexual identity, race, color or creed; candidates who value the hard work of immigrants and what they contribute to our country so, when elected, they’ll encourage the kind of path to citizenship that most of our ancestors traveled.
We have a choice. We can continue to be divided, or person by person, lawmaker by lawmaker, we can come together and demand real progress. It’s up to us.
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!