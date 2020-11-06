NASH COLUMN: Change is up to us

But how do we begin? First of all, we should realize it won’t be easy. But most humans are extremely adaptable and willing to change if they can see that the benefits outweigh the disadvantages. Do we want to renew our connections to former close friends or relatives with whom we disagree on politics, or do we want to continue avoiding contact with them? Are we willing to decide what’s safe to talk about and what isn’t? Are we strong enough to keep our resolve once we’ve made it?

As I write, I’m noticing the leaves slapping at the windows as they’re whipped in all directions and realize that politics is a lot like the weather. I can’t rake today with all this wind, but the wind will calm and then that chore will be possible. Timing, they say, is everything. We can’t force change, but we can determine the best time to start.

Our healing will be aided, and our divisions lessened, if the winner of the presidential election accepts the honor with gratitude to all sides for participating, and the defeated candidate accepts his loss with dignity and a desire to oversee a smooth transition. The nation will be stronger if the winner accepts that Americans are best served when everyone has the opportunity to express their opinions and that compromise is necessary to accomplish anything of importance. And there’s a lot to accomplish.