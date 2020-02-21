NASH COLUMN: Child-like outlook would make world a better place

I learned more about some truly important things in my first year of college than I learned throughout the rest of my life. That education had nothing to do with book learning; it had to do with the subconscious ways our prejudices are formed and solidified if we aren’t exposed to different kinds of people and situations.

Until I went to college, I lived in a bubble of white, middle-class families. The only black person I knew was the cleaning lady who came once a week. She was quiet and friendly, but I never really got to know her or her family. She seemed to love my mother, and my mother was kind to her, but I noticed that she didn’t eat lunch with us, and that mom separated her lunch dishes and didn’t wash them until after she’d washed ours. Unintentionally, my loving mother gave me the false impression that black people were dirty.

All the kids in my neighborhood had families like mine, their mothers stayed home with the children and their fathers had decent jobs. I didn’t know any poor or single-parent families, or anyone from the LGBTQ community.