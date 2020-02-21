NASH COLUMN: Child-like outlook would make world a better place
0 comments

NASH COLUMN: Child-like outlook would make world a better place

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I learned more about some truly important things in my first year of college than I learned throughout the rest of my life. That education had nothing to do with book learning; it had to do with the subconscious ways our prejudices are formed and solidified if we aren’t exposed to different kinds of people and situations.

Until I went to college, I lived in a bubble of white, middle-class families. The only black person I knew was the cleaning lady who came once a week. She was quiet and friendly, but I never really got to know her or her family. She seemed to love my mother, and my mother was kind to her, but I noticed that she didn’t eat lunch with us, and that mom separated her lunch dishes and didn’t wash them until after she’d washed ours. Unintentionally, my loving mother gave me the false impression that black people were dirty.

All the kids in my neighborhood had families like mine, their mothers stayed home with the children and their fathers had decent jobs. I didn’t know any poor or single-parent families, or anyone from the LGBTQ community.

The only immigrant I knew was a woman who lived with my aunt and uncle. I was told she was a “D.P.”, or “displaced person,” who’d come to the U.S. from Europe to escape the horrors of World War II. My aunt, who had delusions of grandeur, treated her like a slave. She never used their fancy, curved staircase to get to her upstairs bedroom; she had to use the servants’ staircase in the back of the house. She came down only to cook, clean and do the dishes. I can’t remember her ever having a casual conversation with the family.

So, at 17, when I moved to a dormitory at college, I felt like I was in a different world. There were hundreds of girls from different cities and states, and some from other countries. Just down the hall were girls who were Asian, black, atheists or who practiced several different religions. There were scholarship students from poor families and girls from wealthy families. Most of them had families with totally different traditions than those I’d known.

At the end of my hallway were two girls who seemed to be in love with one another, and nobody seemed to care. At that time, most of us had never heard the words “lesbian” or “gay.” Those girls were funny, bright and, along with everyone else, joined us in our crammed rooms when we had dorm parties. At those parties, we laughed till we fell off the bunk beds, told stories about our lives, and shared our worries — just as friends do everywhere.

Over spring break, I saw the ugliness of blatant prejudice. On the way to Florida, we stopped for gas in Georgia and saw signs for “Colored Only” and “White Only” bathrooms and water fountains. We rebelled and went into the “Colored Only” bathroom and were sickened by how filthy it was. We then checked the bathroom for whites — it was sparkling clean. We asked the black man who was pumping gas why nobody cleaned the bathroom for black people. He whispered, “We’re not allowed to.”

When the station owner or manager saw us talking to the attendant, he yelled at us to leave.

Until all those experiences, I had no idea I’d lived in a closed society. I learned I had no reason to be prejudiced except that’d I’d never gotten to know anyone whose lives were significantly different than mine. Once I did, my preconceived ideas disappeared.

Years later, when I worked with 4-year-old children of different races in a pre-school classroom, it was obvious that none of us are prejudiced when we’re very young. Those children hadn’t yet been taught about politics or religion. It didn’t matter to them if their parents were rich or poor. They laughed together, hugged one another, and shared toys. They had no fear of differences of skin color, religion, politics or ethnicity.

Sadly, that changes for many children as they grow older. Some are convinced that the criminal or objectional actions of a few mean that everyone in their group is to be feared or judged harshly. And it doesn’t help when a country’s leaders fan the flames of hatred, fear and prejudice for political gain.

Although I hesitate to delve into religious teachings, I believe the world would be much more peaceful and loving if everyone followed the teachings of Jesus when he said, “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.”

I translate that as, “Hugs, not hatred.”

Pat Nash

Pat Nash

Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: The right to bear arms is not absolute
Opinion

Commentary: The right to bear arms is not absolute

Do you think it is permissible to yell "fire" in a crowded movie theater in order to create a panic? How about whether it is legal to speak to a crowd and tell them to go out and shoot the first police officer they see, or homeless person or teacher? If you responded no to those questions, does that make you an opponent of the First Amendment and its ban on laws that abridge the freedom of ...

+2
Commentary: Let it play out: The Democratic primary is really just getting started
Opinion

Commentary: Let it play out: The Democratic primary is really just getting started

There are many notes, thoughts and perhaps even lessons to be gleaned from the New Hampshire Democratic primary. Let me suggest three: 1. Nobody really knows what the dynamic of the Democratic presidential race is yet. Or how it is going to reveal itself. And if someone tells you he or she does, don't believe that person. Democracy is messy. And this is not a bad thing. Public policy is ...

+10
Commentary: An arms race that no one can win
Opinion

Commentary: An arms race that no one can win

  • Updated

Welcome to the 21st century nuclear arms race. Once again, we're teetering on the brink of nuclear conflict instead of taking critical steps toward de-escalation and disarmament. If it feels like we're in the middle of a wacky James Bond movie plot, that's not far off. Any progress we were making toward nuclear safety is being rapidly, systematically and recklessly dismantled by the Trump ...

Commentary: As Brazil drifts away from Catholicism, the church remains rigid
Opinion

Commentary: As Brazil drifts away from Catholicism, the church remains rigid

Last fall, I spent a month in northern Brazil. Although I was there as a rabbi, officiating at services for the Jewish High Holy Days, headlines about the Catholic Church were what grabbed my attention. Pope Francis had called nearly 200 church leaders to Rome for the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region. Their efforts, after three weeks of discussion, were contained in a report that ...

Commentary: Was Gayle King wrong to question Kobe Bryant's legacy? It's complicated
Opinion

Commentary: Was Gayle King wrong to question Kobe Bryant's legacy? It's complicated

  • Updated

It's rarely a good thing when a journalist becomes a central part of a sensitive and controversial story she's trying to tell. Gayle King, "CBS This Morning" co-host, has been in the middle of firestorm over the questions she asked former WNBA star Lisa Leslie about the effect of Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual assault allegation on his legacy. I've been introspective and conflicted about this ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News