NASH COLUMN: Child-like outlook would make world a better place

I learned more about some truly important things in my first year of college than I learned throughout the rest of my life. That education had nothing to do with book learning; it had to do with the subconscious ways our prejudices are formed and solidified if we aren’t exposed to different kinds of people and situations.
Until I went to college, I lived in a bubble of white, middle-class families. The only black person I knew was the cleaning lady who came once a week. She was quiet and friendly, but I never really got to know her or her family. She seemed to love my mother, and my mother was kind to her, but I noticed that she didn’t eat lunch with us, and that mom separated her lunch dishes and didn’t wash them until after she’d washed ours. Unintentionally, my loving mother gave me the false impression that black people were dirty.
All the kids in my neighborhood had families like mine, their mothers stayed home with the children and their fathers had decent jobs. I didn’t know any poor or single-parent families, or anyone from the LGBTQ community.
The only immigrant I knew was a woman who lived with my aunt and uncle. I was told she was a “D.P.”, or “displaced person,” who’d come to the U.S. from Europe to escape the horrors of World War II. My aunt, who had delusions of grandeur, treated her like a slave. She never used their fancy, curved staircase to get to her upstairs bedroom; she had to use the servants’ staircase in the back of the house. She came down only to cook, clean and do the dishes. I can’t remember her ever having a casual conversation with the family.
So, at 17, when I moved to a dormitory at college, I felt like I was in a different world. There were hundreds of girls from different cities and states, and some from other countries. Just down the hall were girls who were Asian, black, atheists or who practiced several different religions. There were scholarship students from poor families and girls from wealthy families. Most of them had families with totally different traditions than those I’d known.
At the end of my hallway were two girls who seemed to be in love with one another, and nobody seemed to care. At that time, most of us had never heard the words “lesbian” or “gay.” Those girls were funny, bright and, along with everyone else, joined us in our crammed rooms when we had dorm parties. At those parties, we laughed till we fell off the bunk beds, told stories about our lives, and shared our worries — just as friends do everywhere.
You have free articles remaining.
Over spring break, I saw the ugliness of blatant prejudice. On the way to Florida, we stopped for gas in Georgia and saw signs for “Colored Only” and “White Only” bathrooms and water fountains. We rebelled and went into the “Colored Only” bathroom and were sickened by how filthy it was. We then checked the bathroom for whites — it was sparkling clean. We asked the black man who was pumping gas why nobody cleaned the bathroom for black people. He whispered, “We’re not allowed to.”
When the station owner or manager saw us talking to the attendant, he yelled at us to leave.
Until all those experiences, I had no idea I’d lived in a closed society. I learned I had no reason to be prejudiced except that’d I’d never gotten to know anyone whose lives were significantly different than mine. Once I did, my preconceived ideas disappeared.
Years later, when I worked with 4-year-old children of different races in a pre-school classroom, it was obvious that none of us are prejudiced when we’re very young. Those children hadn’t yet been taught about politics or religion. It didn’t matter to them if their parents were rich or poor. They laughed together, hugged one another, and shared toys. They had no fear of differences of skin color, religion, politics or ethnicity.
Sadly, that changes for many children as they grow older. Some are convinced that the criminal or objectional actions of a few mean that everyone in their group is to be feared or judged harshly. And it doesn’t help when a country’s leaders fan the flames of hatred, fear and prejudice for political gain.
Although I hesitate to delve into religious teachings, I believe the world would be much more peaceful and loving if everyone followed the teachings of Jesus when he said, “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.”
I translate that as, “Hugs, not hatred.”
Pat Nash has lived in the Baraboo area, off and on, for more than 35 years. Contact her at patnash5149@gmail.com.